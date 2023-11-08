How India can meet Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup semi-finals

Team India became the first side to qualify for the semi-final of the 2023 World Cup when they beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in November 2. They maintained their unbeaten run in the tournament by defeating South Africa by 243 runs at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5.

With 16 points from eight matches, hosts India are assured of finishing in the top position in the 2023 World Cup points table irrespective of the results in the remaining league matches. As per the tournament’s schedule, the top-ranked team will meet the fourth-placed side in the first semi-final on November 15.

Apart from India, South Africa and Australia are also assured of a top three finish. That leaves New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan as the three teams vying for the No. 4 place [with Netherlands having a slim mathematical chance].

For Pakistan to clinch the fourth position in the 2023 World Cup points, the best-case scenario will be a win for them in their last league game and losses for New Zealand and Afghanistan in their respective matches.

Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan have eight points each from eight matches. If Babar Azam and co. beat England in Kolkata on November 11 and New Zealand and Afghanistan go down in their last league game against Sri Lanka (November 9) and South Africa (November 10) respectively, Pakistan will set up a semi-final clash with India. In such a scenario, Pakistan will end with 10 points, while New Zealand and Afghanistan will be stuck on eight each.

On the other hand, if Pakistan go down to England, they will need New Zealand and Afghanistan to have lost their matches as well. But in such a case, the Kiwis have a better chance of going through on the basis of an impressive net run rate (+0.398). In comparison, Pakistan currently have a run rate of +0.036 and Afghanistan -0.338.

India and Pakistan clashed in the 2011 World Cup semi-final

Incidentally, arch-rivals India and Pakistan met in the second semi-final of 2011 ODI World Cup, which was the previous occasion the ICC event was held in India. The Men in Blue won the match in Mohali by 29 runs.

Batting first, the hosts put up 260/9 on the board as Sachin Tendulkar top-scored with 85 off 115 balls. In the chase, Pakistan were all out for 231 in 49.5 overs as five Indian bowlers claimed two wickets each.

(Note: While the first semi-final is scheduled to be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15, the venue will be changed to Eden Gardens in Kolkata if Pakistan qualify for the knockouts.)