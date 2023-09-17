How many Asia Cup titles do India have after their 10-wicket win vs Sri Lanka?

A clinical bowling performance from Mohammed Siraj helped India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in a one-sided affair to win their record eighth Asia Cup trophy. The match took place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17.

The Men in Blue, who won the inaugural title in 1984, now have seven titles in ODIs and one trophy in T20Is (in 2016).

They won four trophies in the 20th century (1984, 1988, 1990, and 1995) and have as many titles after 2000 (2010, 2016, 2018 and 2023) till date.

India's results in Asia Cup finals

1984: India won the tournament via round-robin format

1988: Beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

1990/91: Beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

1995: Beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets

2010: Beat Sri Lanka by 81 runs

2016: Beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

2018: Beat Bangladesh by three wickets

2023: Beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

It's worth mentioning that India's last Asia Cup trophy also came under Rohit Sharma's captaincy.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are the second most successful team in the continental tournament, having won six titles, including one in T20Is (in 2022).

Pakistan are the only third team to win the Asia Cup with two trophies, which they won in 2000 and 2012, respectively.

What happened in the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final?

Mohammed Siraj destroyed Sri Lanka after captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat first in the Asia Cup 2023 final.

The speedster returned with his career-best figures of 6/21 as India bundled out Lanka for 50 runs in 15.2 overs. It was their second-lowest ODI total after 43 all out vs South Africa in 2012.

India’s Hardik Pandya also joined the party with three wickets. Jasprit Bumrah also scalped one wicket.

Kusal Mendis (17 off 34) and Dushan Hemantha (13 off 15) were the only two batters for Lanka to reach double-digit figures in the summit clash. Five batters, including captain Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, and Matheesha Pathira, were dismissed for a duck.

In response, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan remained unbeaten on 27 (19) and 23 (18) as India won by 10 wickets in just 6.1 overs.

The Men in Blue will next play a three-match ODI series against Australia at home ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. The opener will be played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Friday, September 22.