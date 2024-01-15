"How many players have scored 19 runs from seven matches in Pakistan's history?" - Salman Butt on Azam Khan

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt recently pointed out how keeper-batter Azam Khan has failed to make a significant impact so far in his international career.

Butt highlighted how Azam has scored just 19 runs from seven T20Is. He suggested that the 25-year-old must come up with improved performances in the remaining matches against New Zealand to avoid facing the axe.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Butt said:

"Azam Khan has 19 runs from seven T20Is. People have started questioning his place in the team. Already, you carry something with you regarding fitness, and if you fail to perform consistently, I don't know how long you will survive. How many players have scored 19 runs from seven matches in Pakistan's history? He must take this seriously. If he continues to fail in the remaining matches, I don't think he will get chances in the future."

Azam Khan returned to Pakistan's squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. However, he failed to fire in the first two outings, registering scores of 10 and 2.

"An international-level athlete should look better" - Salman Butt on Azam Khan's fitness

Salman Butt further stated that Azam Khan needs to get in good shape. He suggested that while the player has done a good job as a keeper, he does not look like an international cricketer because of his fitness.

Claiming that Azam will continue to be under the scanner as long as he improves his fitness, Butt added:

"It is not like he gets tired quickly or is unfit. He is not sluggish and can also dive. However, it is just that appearance that he carries. For him, for the people who are playing cricket, and for the people who are watching, it will also be a topic of discussion. It doesn't matter if it bothers him or not; it is going to happen. An international-level athlete should look better."

Azam will next be seen in action during Pakistan's third T20I against New Zealand at the University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App