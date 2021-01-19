How many times have Team India won two Tests batting last in an overseas series? 

Team India registered a famous win at the Gabba on Day 5 of the fourth Test, handing Australia their first defeat at the venue since 1988.

Chasing 328, Rishabh Pant played a magnificent knock of 89* from 138 balls, as India won the match by three wickets to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

India’s triumph at the Gabba was only the second instance of the country winning two Test matches batting fourth in an overseas series.

Team India won the second Test at the MCG by eight wickets on the back of a fine hundred by skipper Ajinkya Rahane in the first innings.

Needing 70 to win the Test and level the four-match series at 1-1, the visitors got home with ease. Rahane hit the winning runs as India recovered from the Adelaide horror of being all out for 36.

The only other time Team India won two Tests batting last in an overseas series

Team India celebrate after Gabba triumph

Before the Gabba encounter, Team India had won 17 Tests overseas batting last. But only once in history they registered two victories in the same series while chasing.

This special achievement came during India’s tour of New Zealand way back in 1967-68, when the visitors won the four-match series 3-1.

The first Test was played at Dunedin in February 1968. Team India needed exactly 200 runs to win the match, and got home by five wickets. Ajit Wadekar was the star performer for his 71, while Rusi Surti chipped in with 44 runs. India batted 74.4 overs to achieve the target.

After New Zealand won the second Test at Christchurch, Team India hit back to take a 2-1 lead, following a memorable victory in the third match at Wellington.

Bapu Nadkarni’s 6 for 43 helped India bowl out New Zealand for 199 in their second innings. Earlier, Erapalli Prasanna’s 5 for 32 had rolled the hosts over for 186 in their first innings.

Thanks to Wadekar’s 143, Team India responded with 327 in their first innings. The visitors needed only 59 runs to clinch the Test in the last innings, and did so with eight wickets in the bag.

Team India also went on to register a 272-run triumph in the final Test at Auckland as the visitors claimed a famous 3-1 series victory under the leadership of Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi.