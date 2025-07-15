"How much do those things matter to you?" - Former RCB star points out India’s mistakes in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) mentor Dinesh Karthik has pointed out multiple mistakes behind Team India’s 22-run loss to England in the third Test at Lord’s on Monday, July 14. The cricketer-turned-commentator stressed that KL Rahul dropped in-form England wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith on 5, who made the most of the opportunity by scoring a half-century in the first innings. The 40-year-old also slammed the tourists for conceding 63 runs in extras across two innings as compared to 30 from England.

Ad

Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket YouTube Channel, Dinesh Karthik said:

“5:26- The catch that KL Rahul dropped, Jamie Smith on 5 in the first innings. The fact that you’ve conceded 63 extras across two innings. How much do those things matter to you? Those are the conversations that you need to have.”

“5:45 – Across five days, there are moments in the game where you could have definitely gone ahead, and India didn’t do it probably for the third time now in this series, but when they’ve really used their brains and stuck it out there like they did in Edgbaston, they found a way to get ahead and dominate a Test match. They were in a strong position but let go and the England team didn’t bat well, according to me, in the third innings as well,” he added.

Ad

Trending

Ad

“The Rishabh Pant run out just on the stroke of Lunch” – Former England captain shares turning point for India in 3rd Test

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain picked Rishabh Pant’s run out as the turning point of the third Test. The 57-year-old said in the same interaction:

“6:34- The Rishabh Pant run out just on the stroke of Lunch when Pant and KL were going so well. That run out when you look back will be absolutely vital in this game.”

Ad

Rishabh Pant gifted away his wicket for 74 with a suicidal run out on Day 3 of the third Test. It ended India's 141-run partnership for the fourth wicket in the first innings. Later, the tourists failed to take the lead in the first essay.

Expand Tweet

Click here to check out the ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test full scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news