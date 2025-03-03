“How much did Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma play?” - Former captain’s massive statement on Harry Brook after 2025 Champions Trophy failure

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has criticized Harry Brook after his Champions Trophy 2025 failure. Hussain questioned Brook's excuse for learning on the job, claiming that stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli hadn't played much 50-over cricket before featuring at the highest level.

Although the Yorkshire batter has done well in Test cricket, he is yet to crack the 50-over format. With England getting eliminated in the group stage of Champions Trophy 2025, the youngster managed only 47 runs in three matches with a best of 25 against Afghanistan. He also averages only 34 in 26 ODIs.

Writing in his column for The Daily Mail, the 56-year-old stated that match-winning innings and playing according to the situation defines a player.

"I would drag Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone and Harry Brook across and tell them that talent is about winning games, not playing the best shot of the day. I like Brook but it's a bit of a weak excuse for him to say: I'm learning on my feet. Well, learn a bit quicker. It's not that difficult to comprehend that you've got 30 more overs to bat. Adapt your scoring tempo according to what the scoreboard tells you."

Hussain continued:

"How much domestic 50-over cricket did some of the best players in the world play? How much did David Warner play when he got into Australia's side? He got in on a diet of Twenty20. How much did Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma play? How much did Jos Buttler play?"

Kohli and Rohit have scored over 25000 runs in ODI cricket and have played more than 500 matches in the format. Recently, Rohit crossed 11000 ODI runs, while Kohli scaled the 14000-run mark during the Champions Trophy fixture against Pakistan.

"Sometimes, you just need to be smarter" - Nasser Hussain on England's dismal Champions Trophy campaign

Nasser Hussain. (Image Credits: Getty)

Hussain went on to warn coach Brendon McCullum that ODIs are not an extension of T20Is and cited Afghanistan's example of how they reached 325 against England despite being 37/3 in their Champions Trophy game. He added:

"How will England going to play 50-over cricket going forward? Is it just seen as an extension of 20-over cricket? Because every time England are bowled out - across any format - I just hear: 'We didn't go hard enough. As a captain, I'd be having a word with McCullum, making the point that cannot always be the answer. Sometimes, you just need to be smarter. Afghanistan were 37 for three, took stock and ended up getting 325 on the board against England - a score they could defend."

England's next 50-overs assignment is slated to be against the West Indies at home in May-June.

