"How this is a payback"- Ravichandran Ashwin replies to Cheteshwar Pujara after his witty response to 'job chod du' tweet 

Star Indian cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin engaged in a fun banter on Twitter after the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ended in Ahmedabad on Monday, March 13.

Ashwin hilariously asked Pujara if he should leave his job after the veteran Indian batter bowled one over of leg spin on Day 5 of the Test match against Australia.

Pujara gave a witty response, saying that it was his way of expressing gratitude to Ravichandran Ashwin after the off-spinner went out to bat at No.3 for India in the first Test against Australia in Nagpur.

Reacting to Cheteshwar Pujara's witty response, Ashwin wrote on Twitter:

"Your intent is appreciated but wonder how this is a payback."

Ashwin's first tweet received a lot of attention from fans on social media. The tweet received more than 87,000 likes in just a few hours. Over 6,000 fans have retweeted it so far, while 735 fans have quoted it and left their own replies on the post.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara will aim to bring ICC World Test Championship trophy home

India qualified for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final after their 2-1 series victory against Australia. The Indian team will head to England in June for another battle against Australia, but this time, the World Test Championship trophy will be on the line.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara have been two of the biggest match-winners for India in the red-ball format over the last decade. The two seasoned campaigners will be keen to help India win their maiden WTC title in June.

India qualified for the WTC final two years ago as well, but they lost the summit clash against New Zealand. It will be interesting to see which team emerges as the new champion of the World Test Championship later this year at The Oval.

