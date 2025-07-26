"How about Root retiring on 15,900 test runs" - Former India cricketer cheekily reacts to Joe Root's 38th hundred in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh cheekily reacted to Joe Root's 38th hundred during the fourth Test against the visitors. Root slammed a brilliant century on the third day.The England batter overtook Rahul Dravid (13288), Jacques Kallis (13289), and Ricky Ponting (13378) in one innings to become the second-highest run-scorer of all time in Test cricket.Joe Root now has 13409 runs from 157 Tests and 286 innings at an average of 51.17 with 38 tons and 66 fifties. He is only behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who is at the top with 15921 runs.Dodda Ganesh made a cheeky remark on Root retiring on 15900 Test runs as a mark of respect for Sachin Tendulkar. He could possibly overtake Tendulkar and become the leading run-getter in due time.&quot;How about Root retiring on 15,900 test runs as a mark of respect for the God of cricket 😅 #ENGvIND,&quot; he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).Recently, Wiaan Mulder scored an unbeaten 367 in the second Test against Zimbabwe. He had the opportunity to score 400 runs and break Brian Lara's record for the highest individual score in Test cricket.However, he declared the innings, falling 33 runs short of the record. He did so out of respect for the legend.Joe Root's ton powers England past 500 on Day 3 of fourth TestIn the first innings, India were bowled out for 358. England, in response, ended the third day on 544/7. The hosts are in a solid position heading into the fourth day of the Test. They are now ahead by 186 runs with three wickets in hand.Joe Root played a massive role in helping England go past the 500-mark and dominate proceedings. Batting at number four, the right-hander not only made a hundred but scored 150 runs off 248 balls, including 14 boundaries.Since 2015, this is the first time that India conceded more than 500 runs in an innings in an overseas Test. With 12 Test hundreds against India, Root now has the most tons in the format against the country.England are 2-1 up in the five-match series. They will be eager to seal the series with a win at Manchester.