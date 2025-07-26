"How about Root retiring on 15,900 test runs" - Former India cricketer cheekily reacts to Joe Root's 38th hundred in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By Rishab Vm
Modified Jul 26, 2025 01:05 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Joe Root smashed his 38th ton in the fourth Test - Source: Getty

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh cheekily reacted to Joe Root's 38th hundred during the fourth Test against the visitors. Root slammed a brilliant century on the third day.

Ad

The England batter overtook Rahul Dravid (13288), Jacques Kallis (13289), and Ricky Ponting (13378) in one innings to become the second-highest run-scorer of all time in Test cricket.

Joe Root now has 13409 runs from 157 Tests and 286 innings at an average of 51.17 with 38 tons and 66 fifties. He is only behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who is at the top with 15921 runs.

Dodda Ganesh made a cheeky remark on Root retiring on 15900 Test runs as a mark of respect for Sachin Tendulkar. He could possibly overtake Tendulkar and become the leading run-getter in due time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"How about Root retiring on 15,900 test runs as a mark of respect for the God of cricket 😅 #ENGvIND," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Ad

Recently, Wiaan Mulder scored an unbeaten 367 in the second Test against Zimbabwe. He had the opportunity to score 400 runs and break Brian Lara's record for the highest individual score in Test cricket.

However, he declared the innings, falling 33 runs short of the record. He did so out of respect for the legend.

Joe Root's ton powers England past 500 on Day 3 of fourth Test

In the first innings, India were bowled out for 358. England, in response, ended the third day on 544/7. The hosts are in a solid position heading into the fourth day of the Test. They are now ahead by 186 runs with three wickets in hand.

Ad

Joe Root played a massive role in helping England go past the 500-mark and dominate proceedings. Batting at number four, the right-hander not only made a hundred but scored 150 runs off 248 balls, including 14 boundaries.

Since 2015, this is the first time that India conceded more than 500 runs in an innings in an overseas Test. With 12 Test hundreds against India, Root now has the most tons in the format against the country.

England are 2-1 up in the five-match series. They will be eager to seal the series with a win at Manchester.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Rishab Vm
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications