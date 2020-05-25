How Sachin Tendulkar impacted Prithvi Shaw's career

Prithvi Shaw reveals the impact that Sachin Tendulkar had on his career

Indian cricket team opener Prithvi Shaw is the latest in the line of great players to come out of the Mumbai domestic circles. Like so many of them before him, the young opener also looks up to a certain Mumbaikar as his mentor. Prithvi Shaw credits Sachin Tendulkar with helping guide him during his career since the first time he met the Master Blaster at the age of eight.

20-year-old Prithvi Shaw believes that Sachin Tendulkar’s years of experience means that the batting great knows all that there is to know when it comes to cricket, be it on the field or off it. The U19 World Cup-winning spoke about Sachin Tendulkar’s influence in his life on an Instagram live with Indian Oil.

“I was eight years old when I met Sachin sir. Since then, he’s been my mentor. And I have really experienced a lot of things from him. From what you have to do on-the-field to off-the-field, and about discipline and everything. He has played 20-25 years of international cricket and he knows everything,” Prithvi Shaw said.

Prithvi Shaw calls his career a 'great journey' under Sachin Tendulkar's guidance

Prithvi Shaw also went on to speak about how the 2011 World Cup-winner talks to him about the mental aspects of the game. He also said his career has been an incredible journey under the guidance of Sachin Tendulkar and all his other coaches.

“When I go for practice and Sachin sir is there, we talk. Not technically much, but mentally more. It’s been a great journey for me under the guidance of Sachin sir and a lot of coaches,” Prithvi Shaw said.

Prithvi Shaw, who made his career-defining 546 runs in the Harris Shield a week after Sachin Tendulkar retired, made his debut for the Indian cricket team in 2018 with a century against West Indies. The youngster last played competitive cricket when the Indian cricket team travelled to New Zealand earlier this year.