×
Create
Notifications
Advertisement

How Sachin Tendulkar impacted Prithvi Shaw's career

  • Prithvi Shaw revealed the impact that Sachin Tendulkar had on his career during an Instagram live with Indian Oil.
  • Prithvi Shaw also revealed that Sachin Tendulkar has been his mentor since he first met the Master Blaster at the age of eight.
Habil Ahmed Sherule
ANALYST
News
Modified 25 May 2020, 17:49 IST

Prithvi Shaw reveals the impact that Sachin Tendulkar had on his career
Prithvi Shaw reveals the impact that Sachin Tendulkar had on his career

Indian cricket team opener Prithvi Shaw is the latest in the line of great players to come out of the Mumbai domestic circles. Like so many of them before him, the young opener also looks up to a certain Mumbaikar as his mentor. Prithvi Shaw credits Sachin Tendulkar with helping guide him during his career since the first time he met the Master Blaster at the age of eight.

20-year-old Prithvi Shaw believes that Sachin Tendulkar’s years of experience means that the batting great knows all that there is to know when it comes to cricket, be it on the field or off it. The U19 World Cup-winning spoke about Sachin Tendulkar’s influence in his life on an Instagram live with Indian Oil.

“I was eight years old when I met Sachin sir. Since then, he’s been my mentor. And I have really experienced a lot of things from him. From what you have to do on-the-field to off-the-field, and about discipline and everything. He has played 20-25 years of international cricket and he knows everything,” Prithvi Shaw said. 

Prithvi Shaw calls his career a 'great journey' under Sachin Tendulkar's guidance

Prithvi Shaw also went on to speak about how the 2011 World Cup-winner talks to him about the mental aspects of the game. He also said his career has been an incredible journey under the guidance of Sachin Tendulkar and all his other coaches.

“When I go for practice and Sachin sir is there, we talk. Not technically much, but mentally more. It’s been a great journey for me under the guidance of Sachin sir and a lot of coaches,” Prithvi Shaw said.

Prithvi Shaw, who made his career-defining 546 runs in the Harris Shield a week after Sachin Tendulkar retired, made his debut for the Indian cricket team in 2018 with a century against West Indies. The youngster last played competitive cricket when the Indian cricket team travelled to New Zealand earlier this year.


Published 25 May 2020, 17:49 IST
Delhi Capitals (IPL) Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Prithvi Shaw
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 10
SPB 104/2 (10 ov)
BGR *0/0 ( ov)
LIVE
Botanic Garden Rangers need 105 runs in 10 remaining overs
SPB VS BGR live score
Match 11 | Today, 08:00 PM
La Soufriere Hikers
Fort Charlotte Strikers
LSH VS FCS preview
Match 9 | Yesterday
SPB 132/0 (10 ov)
LSH 107/5 (10 ov)
Salt Pond Breakers won by 25 runs.
SPB VS LSH live score
Match 7 | Yesterday
BGR 104/4 (10 ov)
DVE 88/5 (10 ov)
Botanic Garden Rangers won by 16 runs.
BGR VS DVE live score
Match 8 | Yesterday
GRD 114/3 (10 ov)
FCS 92/6 (10 ov)
Grenadlines Divers won by 22 runs.
GRD VS FCS live score
Match 12 | Today, 10:00 PM
Grenadines Divers
Dark View Explorers
GRD VS DVE preview
Match 6 | Sat, 30 May, 09:30 AM
MT Bulls
Ifira Sharks
MTB VS IS preview
Match 18 | Wed, 27 May, 10:00 PM
Salt Pond Breakers
La Soufriere Hikers
SPB VS LSH preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Vincy Premier League 2020
Vanuatu T10 League 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी