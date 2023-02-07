"How was he a selector for Indian team?"- Fans troll Sunil Joshi for picking Suryakumar Yadav over Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of BGT 2023

Former spinner Sunil Joshi made a bold statement on Tuesday ahead of the first Test between India and Australia in Nagpur beginning from February 9. While picking his playing XI, he selected Suryakumar Yadav as the No.3 batter and dropped Cheteshwar Pujara.

Here's what Joshi tweeted:

"Will India line up like this in the first test? Deliberation between Pujara & Surya, a tough draw between both lefties Kuldeep & Axar. Here’s my XI: R Sharma, Shubhman Gill, Surya (should get first look in), V Kohli, KL Rahul, KS Bharat, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Kuldeep Y, M Shami, M Siraj."

Sunil Joshi | 🇮🇳 ಸುನಿಲ್ ಜೋಶಿ @SunilJoshi_Spin Will India line up like this in the first test? Deliberation between Pujara & Surya,a tough draw between both lefties Kuldeep &Axar. Here’s my XI:

R Sharma

Shubhman Gill

Surya (should get first look in )

V Kohli

KL Rahul

KS Bharat

R Ashwin

R Jadeja

Kuldeep Y

M Shami

M Siraj Will India line up like this in the first test? Deliberation between Pujara & Surya,a tough draw between both lefties Kuldeep &Axar. Here’s my XI: R SharmaShubhman Gill Surya (should get first look in )V KohliKL Rahul KS Bharat R AshwinR JadejaKuldeep Y M Shami M Siraj

Fans on Twitter couldn't believe that Sunil Joshi dropped Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been one of the heroes of the hosts' recent wins in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Some also trolled Joshi as the latter was a former selector of the Indian men's team.

Here are some of the reactions:

🗿 @murdockflix Sunil Joshi | 🇮🇳 ಸುನಿಲ್ ಜೋಶಿ @SunilJoshi_Spin Will India line up like this in the first test? Deliberation between Pujara & Surya,a tough draw between both lefties Kuldeep &Axar. Here’s my XI:

R Sharma

Shubhman Gill

Surya (should get first look in )

V Kohli

KL Rahul

KS Bharat

R Ashwin

R Jadeja

Kuldeep Y

M Shami

M Siraj Will India line up like this in the first test? Deliberation between Pujara & Surya,a tough draw between both lefties Kuldeep &Axar. Here’s my XI: R SharmaShubhman Gill Surya (should get first look in )V KohliKL Rahul KS Bharat R AshwinR JadejaKuldeep Y M Shami M Siraj Banning Twitter in India would not be a bad idea. twitter.com/SunilJoshi_Spi… Banning Twitter in India would not be a bad idea. twitter.com/SunilJoshi_Spi…

Rakesh @_Melbourne_82

All those braindead selections make sense now Sunil Joshi | 🇮🇳 ಸುನಿಲ್ ಜೋಶಿ @SunilJoshi_Spin Will India line up like this in the first test? Deliberation between Pujara & Surya,a tough draw between both lefties Kuldeep &Axar. Here’s my XI:

R Sharma

Shubhman Gill

Surya (should get first look in )

V Kohli

KL Rahul

KS Bharat

R Ashwin

R Jadeja

Kuldeep Y

M Shami

M Siraj Will India line up like this in the first test? Deliberation between Pujara & Surya,a tough draw between both lefties Kuldeep &Axar. Here’s my XI: R SharmaShubhman Gill Surya (should get first look in )V KohliKL Rahul KS Bharat R AshwinR JadejaKuldeep Y M Shami M Siraj This guy was a former selector of ICT.All those braindead selections make sense now twitter.com/SunilJoshi_Spi… This guy was a former selector of ICT.All those braindead selections make sense now twitter.com/SunilJoshi_Spi…

Avinash @imavinashvk



Joe Root: 2016 runs @ 38.76 3 100s

Che Pujara: 1893 runs @ 54.08 5 100s



But sure let’s drop Pujji for SKY who is yet to make his test debut and apart from T20Is he is yet to ace ODIs.



What a disrespect to pujji 🤦🏻‍♂️ Sunil Joshi | 🇮🇳 ಸುನಿಲ್ ಜೋಶಿ @SunilJoshi_Spin Will India line up like this in the first test? Deliberation between Pujara & Surya,a tough draw between both lefties Kuldeep &Axar. Here’s my XI:

R Sharma

Shubhman Gill

Surya (should get first look in )

V Kohli

KL Rahul

KS Bharat

R Ashwin

R Jadeja

Kuldeep Y

M Shami

M Siraj Will India line up like this in the first test? Deliberation between Pujara & Surya,a tough draw between both lefties Kuldeep &Axar. Here’s my XI: R SharmaShubhman Gill Surya (should get first look in )V KohliKL Rahul KS Bharat R AshwinR JadejaKuldeep Y M Shami M Siraj Leading run scorers against Australia (Active Cricketers):Joe Root: 2016 runs @ 38.76 3 100sChe Pujara: 1893 runs @ 54.08 5 100sBut sure let’s drop Pujji for SKY who is yet to make his test debut and apart from T20Is he is yet to ace ODIs.What a disrespect to pujji 🤦🏻‍♂️ twitter.com/suniljoshi_spi… Leading run scorers against Australia (Active Cricketers):Joe Root: 2016 runs @ 38.76 3 100sChe Pujara: 1893 runs @ 54.08 5 100sBut sure let’s drop Pujji for SKY who is yet to make his test debut and apart from T20Is he is yet to ace ODIs.What a disrespect to pujji 🤦🏻‍♂️ twitter.com/suniljoshi_spi…

Shashank Balnad @shashank_balnad Sunil Joshi | 🇮🇳 ಸುನಿಲ್ ಜೋಶಿ @SunilJoshi_Spin Will India line up like this in the first test? Deliberation between Pujara & Surya,a tough draw between both lefties Kuldeep &Axar. Here’s my XI:

R Sharma

Shubhman Gill

Surya (should get first look in )

V Kohli

KL Rahul

KS Bharat

R Ashwin

R Jadeja

Kuldeep Y

M Shami

M Siraj Will India line up like this in the first test? Deliberation between Pujara & Surya,a tough draw between both lefties Kuldeep &Axar. Here’s my XI: R SharmaShubhman Gill Surya (should get first look in )V KohliKL Rahul KS Bharat R AshwinR JadejaKuldeep Y M Shami M Siraj To even think this guy was one of our ex selectors pains me to the core twitter.com/SunilJoshi_Spi… To even think this guy was one of our ex selectors pains me to the core twitter.com/SunilJoshi_Spi…

Krishna Kumar @KrishnaKRM Sunil Joshi | 🇮🇳 ಸುನಿಲ್ ಜೋಶಿ @SunilJoshi_Spin Will India line up like this in the first test? Deliberation between Pujara & Surya,a tough draw between both lefties Kuldeep &Axar. Here’s my XI:

R Sharma

Shubhman Gill

Surya (should get first look in )

V Kohli

KL Rahul

KS Bharat

R Ashwin

R Jadeja

Kuldeep Y

M Shami

M Siraj Will India line up like this in the first test? Deliberation between Pujara & Surya,a tough draw between both lefties Kuldeep &Axar. Here’s my XI: R SharmaShubhman Gill Surya (should get first look in )V KohliKL Rahul KS Bharat R AshwinR JadejaKuldeep Y M Shami M Siraj Pujara getting dropped for Surya against Australian attack. twitter.com/SunilJoshi_Spi… Pujara getting dropped for Surya against Australian attack. twitter.com/SunilJoshi_Spi… https://t.co/BVRRD6sSGG

Raghava @belongs2raghu Sunil Joshi | 🇮🇳 ಸುನಿಲ್ ಜೋಶಿ @SunilJoshi_Spin Will India line up like this in the first test? Deliberation between Pujara & Surya,a tough draw between both lefties Kuldeep &Axar. Here’s my XI:

R Sharma

Shubhman Gill

Surya (should get first look in )

V Kohli

KL Rahul

KS Bharat

R Ashwin

R Jadeja

Kuldeep Y

M Shami

M Siraj Will India line up like this in the first test? Deliberation between Pujara & Surya,a tough draw between both lefties Kuldeep &Axar. Here’s my XI: R SharmaShubhman Gill Surya (should get first look in )V KohliKL Rahul KS Bharat R AshwinR JadejaKuldeep Y M Shami M Siraj He was part of selection committee not so long ago. He thinks Pujara & Surya are competing for one spot. Venkatesh Prasad, who was also in the race to become selector, believed Gill over Ishan in ODIs was a blunder. Current chairman Chetan Sharma (in)famously forgot Vihari twitter.com/SunilJoshi_Spi… He was part of selection committee not so long ago. He thinks Pujara & Surya are competing for one spot. Venkatesh Prasad, who was also in the race to become selector, believed Gill over Ishan in ODIs was a blunder. Current chairman Chetan Sharma (in)famously forgot Vihari twitter.com/SunilJoshi_Spi…

Sarafaraz @SoftsignalSrini twitter.com/suniljoshi_spi… Sunil Joshi | 🇮🇳 ಸುನಿಲ್ ಜೋಶಿ @SunilJoshi_Spin Will India line up like this in the first test? Deliberation between Pujara & Surya,a tough draw between both lefties Kuldeep &Axar. Here’s my XI:

R Sharma

Shubhman Gill

Surya (should get first look in )

V Kohli

KL Rahul

KS Bharat

R Ashwin

R Jadeja

Kuldeep Y

M Shami

M Siraj Will India line up like this in the first test? Deliberation between Pujara & Surya,a tough draw between both lefties Kuldeep &Axar. Here’s my XI: R SharmaShubhman Gill Surya (should get first look in )V KohliKL Rahul KS Bharat R AshwinR JadejaKuldeep Y M Shami M Siraj The Lord of Sweet Sambhar , this is what happens you see The Lord of Sweet Sambhar , this is what happens you see 😭 twitter.com/suniljoshi_spi…

Anshul Kansal @anshkansal Sunil Joshi | 🇮🇳 ಸುನಿಲ್ ಜೋಶಿ @SunilJoshi_Spin Will India line up like this in the first test? Deliberation between Pujara & Surya,a tough draw between both lefties Kuldeep &Axar. Here’s my XI:

R Sharma

Shubhman Gill

Surya (should get first look in )

V Kohli

KL Rahul

KS Bharat

R Ashwin

R Jadeja

Kuldeep Y

M Shami

M Siraj Will India line up like this in the first test? Deliberation between Pujara & Surya,a tough draw between both lefties Kuldeep &Axar. Here’s my XI: R SharmaShubhman Gill Surya (should get first look in )V KohliKL Rahul KS Bharat R AshwinR JadejaKuldeep Y M Shami M Siraj If I was Pujara's advisor, I would advise him to have tattoos, sledge people and make strong statements in the pressers for longevity of his career. Too many people taking the most important test batter for India of last 10 years for granted. twitter.com/SunilJoshi_Spi… If I was Pujara's advisor, I would advise him to have tattoos, sledge people and make strong statements in the pressers for longevity of his career. Too many people taking the most important test batter for India of last 10 years for granted. twitter.com/SunilJoshi_Spi…

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak Sunil Joshi | 🇮🇳 ಸುನಿಲ್ ಜೋಶಿ @SunilJoshi_Spin Will India line up like this in the first test? Deliberation between Pujara & Surya,a tough draw between both lefties Kuldeep &Axar. Here’s my XI:

R Sharma

Shubhman Gill

Surya (should get first look in )

V Kohli

KL Rahul

KS Bharat

R Ashwin

R Jadeja

Kuldeep Y

M Shami

M Siraj Will India line up like this in the first test? Deliberation between Pujara & Surya,a tough draw between both lefties Kuldeep &Axar. Here’s my XI: R SharmaShubhman Gill Surya (should get first look in )V KohliKL Rahul KS Bharat R AshwinR JadejaKuldeep Y M Shami M Siraj Surya ahead of Pujara at number three. How was he a selector for the Indian team? twitter.com/SunilJoshi_Spi… Surya ahead of Pujara at number three. How was he a selector for the Indian team? twitter.com/SunilJoshi_Spi…

Vipul @Sporty_Baba



twitter.com/SunilJoshi_Spi… Sunil Joshi | 🇮🇳 ಸುನಿಲ್ ಜೋಶಿ @SunilJoshi_Spin Will India line up like this in the first test? Deliberation between Pujara & Surya,a tough draw between both lefties Kuldeep &Axar. Here’s my XI:

R Sharma

Shubhman Gill

Surya (should get first look in )

V Kohli

KL Rahul

KS Bharat

R Ashwin

R Jadeja

Kuldeep Y

M Shami

M Siraj Will India line up like this in the first test? Deliberation between Pujara & Surya,a tough draw between both lefties Kuldeep &Axar. Here’s my XI: R SharmaShubhman Gill Surya (should get first look in )V KohliKL Rahul KS Bharat R AshwinR JadejaKuldeep Y M Shami M Siraj Dodda Sir is not the only one we need to worry about Dodda Sir is not the only one we need to worry about 😭twitter.com/SunilJoshi_Spi…

Cricketologist @AMP86793444 Mr Joshi saab got his team selection a bit wrong, hasn’t he?



SKY at 3 ahead of Pujara.. Oh dear.. Mr Joshi saab got his team selection a bit wrong, hasn’t he? SKY at 3 ahead of Pujara.. Oh dear..

Will Suryakumar Yadav make his Test debut for India?

Suryakumar Yadav has arguably been one of the finest batters to ever play the shortest format. He won the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 for his incredible performances.

However, not many are convinced that he could do well in Test cricket. SKY wasn't able to replicate his form in ODIs. Naturally, fans aren't confident that he will make a difference in Tests.

It will be interesting to see what the team management decide as they potentially have two options in Shubman Gill and SKY to choose from. Only time will tell if there are any surprises.

Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Poll : 0 votes