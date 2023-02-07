"How was he a selector for Indian team?"- Fans troll Sunil Joshi for picking Suryakumar Yadav over Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of BGT 2023

Former spinner Sunil Joshi made a bold statement on Tuesday ahead of the first Test between India and Australia in Nagpur beginning from February 9. While picking his playing XI, he selected Suryakumar Yadav as the No.3 batter and dropped Cheteshwar Pujara.
Here's what Joshi tweeted:
"Will India line up like this in the first test? Deliberation between Pujara & Surya, a tough draw between both lefties Kuldeep & Axar. Here’s my XI: R Sharma, Shubhman Gill, Surya (should get first look in), V Kohli, KL Rahul, KS Bharat, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Kuldeep Y, M Shami, M Siraj."
Fans on Twitter couldn't believe that Sunil Joshi dropped Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been one of the heroes of the hosts' recent wins in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Some also trolled Joshi as the latter was a former selector of the Indian men's team.
Will Suryakumar Yadav make his Test debut for India?
Suryakumar Yadav has arguably been one of the finest batters to ever play the shortest format. He won the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 for his incredible performances.
However, not many are convinced that he could do well in Test cricket. SKY wasn't able to replicate his form in ODIs. Naturally, fans aren't confident that he will make a difference in Tests.
It will be interesting to see what the team management decide as they potentially have two options in Shubman Gill and SKY to choose from. Only time will tell if there are any surprises.
Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.