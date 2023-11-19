How has Virat Kohli performed in finals of ICC events in the ODI format?

Team India batter Virat Kohli has been in stupendous form in the 2023 World Cup. In the course of a superb campaign, he has broken multiple records. The 35-year-old surpassed Sachin Tendulkar as the batter with the most ODI hundreds in the format, notching up his 50th ODI ton in the semi-final against New Zealand in the presence of the Master Blaster at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Kohli’s 2023 World Cup tally of 711 runs from 10 innings is also a new record for the most number of runs scored in a single edition of the Men’s ODI World Cup. The former Indian captain again went past Tendulkar, who had amassed 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup in South Africa.

Looking at Kohli’s performance in the finals of ICC events in the ODI format, he scored a crucial 35 off 49 balls in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Men in Blue were chasing 275 runs in the summit clash and got off to a poor start as Virender Sehwag (0) and Tendulkar (18) were dismissed cheaply by Lasith Malinga.

Kohli and Gautam Gambhir (97 off 122) then added 83 for the third wicket to lift the chasing side. Eventually, India went on to win the final by six wickets as MS Dhoni played a captain’s knock of 91* in 79 balls.

The Men in Blue did not make it to the finals of the 2015 and ODI 2019 World Cup editions. So Sunday’s final will be Kohli’s second appearance in the mega final of a Men’s ODI World Cup.

Kohli’s record in finals of the ICC Champions Trophy

Looking at the 35-year-old batter’s record in the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy, he was the top-scorer in the 2013 final in Birmingham, which was reduced to a 20 overs per side contest due to rain.

The right-handed batter scored 43 off 34 balls, hitting four fours and a six before being dismissed by James Anderson. India put up 129/7 on the board and then held England to 124/8 in a nail-biting finish.

Kohli was the captain when India reached the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy in Birmingham. However, he was dismissed for 5 off 9 in the finals, dismissed by Mohammad Amir. Chasing 339, the Men in Blue crumbled to 158 in 30.3 overs, going down by 180 runs.