How has Washington Sundar performed in his last 5 ODIs?

All-rounder Washington Sundar returned to India's playing XI for today's (September 17) Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka. Sundar has replaced Axar Patel in the team after the latter got injured while playing against Bangladesh in the Super Fours round match on Friday evening (September 15).

Washington Sundar is a bowling all-rounder like Axar Patel. He was neither present in the original squad nor in the list of reserves for the Asia Cup 2023, but after Patel's injury, the BCCI drafted him into the squad as a replacement, and he is now set to play in the final.

Sundar made his ODI debut back in 2017 against Sri Lanka. However, he has only played 16 ODIs for the nation so far. In those 16 games, the Tamil Nadu-based all-rounder has aggregated 233 runs and picked up 16 wickets. His batting average is 29.12, and his economy rate with the ball is 5.05.

Before Sundar represents India in the 50-over format once again, here's a look at his record in his last five ODI appearances for the Men in Blue.

Washington Sundar has taken 6 wickets and scored 58 runs in his last 5 ODI matches

Sundar played in all three ODIs of the home series against New Zealand earlier this year. He got an opportunity to bat twice in the three matches, where he returned with scores of 12 and nine. With the ball, he remained wicketless in the first and third matches but bowled a tidy three-over spell of 2/7 in the second game.

Before that, Sundar played one ODI against Sri Lanka at home and one match against Bangladesh away from home.

Washington Sundar neither batted nor bowled in the game against Sri Lanka as the other players performed well and helped India record a 317-run victory. Against Bangladesh, he scored a 27-ball 37 and bowled one over, returning with figures of 1/2.