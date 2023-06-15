How to watch The Ashes 2023 online from anywhere

The Ashes 2023 will be played between England and Australia from June 16 to July 31. The five Tests of the much-anticipated rivalry will be held at Edgbaston (June 16-20), Lord’s (June 28-July 2), Headingley (July 6-10), Old Trafford (July 19-23), and Kennington Oval (July 27-31).

Australia are the defending champions in the Ashes, which are ordinarily played every two years [but there are exceptions]. The Aussies hammered the Englishmen 4-0 in a disappointingly one-sided 2021-22 Ashes. The upcoming series, though, is expected to be a tightly-contested affair.

While Australia will begin as favorites to retain the ‘urn’, England’s bazball approach has seen them turn around their Test fortunes in sensational fashion under the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum combine. Will Australia’s consistency prevail or will England’s unconventional approach do the trick in The Ashes 2023? You can get to know by following all the live action.

Ashes 2023 will be available to watch on Channel 9 in Australia.

The 2023 Ashes series will air for free on Channel 9 in Australia and its streaming platform, 9Now. You can live stream The Ashes 2023 for free in just a few easy steps:

Where to watch The Ashes 2023 live stream?

Below are details of where you can watch The Ashes 2023 live stream in Australia, the US and the UK.

In Australia

9Now

Price: Free

Channel 9 has the broadcasting rights for The Ashes in Australia and is live streaming every test free on its 9Now streaming service. It’s also a great way to watch several Australian cricket matches including T20 and ODI series throughout the year.

Foxtel

Price: 74 AUD/month for the Sports HD pack

You can watch every Test match of the 2023 Ashes series on the Fox Cricket channel, available on Foxtel’s Sports HD bundle.

Note: You need an Australian credit card to subscribe to Foxtel.

Kayo Sports

Price: 25 AUD/month

Foxtel’s sports streaming service Kayo Sports is another option to stream every match of the 2023 Ashes. You can live stream all the games both live and on demand. Kayo Sports offers a 14-day free trial.

Note: You need an Australian credit card to subscribe to Kayo Sports.

In the U.S.

Willow TV

Price: 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year

Follow the 2023 Ashes series in the U.S. on Willow TV, a 24/7 cricket channel that is available as a standalone subscription (or bundles with other channels on cord-cutting services). You can stream matches across your devices, whether that’s in your browser or from the Willow TV app for your Android or iOS device.

Sling TV

Price: 30 USD/month and up

Channels: Willow & Willow Extra (available with the Sling TV “World Sports” add-on for 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year)

Sling TV’s World Sports bundle includes Willow TV, offering live streams of every 2023 Ashes Test match in the U.S. Willow TV is a 24/7 cricket channel that offers a range of international cricket matches.

Note: You may need a valid U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.

In UK

Now

Price: 33 GBP/month or 12 GBP/day pass

Channel: Sky Sports Cricket

NOW is a great platform to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including every test of the 2023 Ashes series on Sky Sports Cricket. If you only want access for one particular match, you can also buy a day pass or take advantage of NOW’s seven-day free trial.

Note: You may need a valid UK credit/debit card to subscribe to NOW. If you don’t have one, you can subscribe with PayPal.

Sky Sports

Price: 22 GBP/month and up

If you are residing in the UK, Sky Sports is your best bet to catch live streams of the 2023 Ashes. While the Sky Sports Cricket channel will air most of the Ashes Tests, the Sky Sports Main Channel will show some of them as well.

Note: You will need specialized equipment to subscribe to Sky. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a valid UK/Ireland credit or debit card to subscribe to Sky Sports.

BT Sport

Price: 15 GBP/month and up

Cricket fans in the UK can tune in to follow 2023 Ashes action on BT Sport, which is available standalone or as an add-on to Sky Sports.

Note: You will need to provide a valid UK postal code and UK/Ireland credit or debit card to subscribe to BT Sport.

The Ashes 2023 schedule

Below is the schedule for the upcoming Ashes 2023:

1st Test: June 16-30, 2023, Edgbaston

2nd Test: June 28-July 2, Lord's

3rd Test: July 6-10, Headingley

4th Test: July 19-23, Old Trafford

5th Test: July 27-31, The Oval

Have the Ashes 2023 squads been announced?

Australia have named their squad for the opening two Ashes 2023 Tests. The team looks as follows:

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England are yet to name their Ashes 2023 squad, but it is likely to be similar to the one picked for the one-off Test against Ireland.

England squad for Test vs Ireland: Ben Stokes (captain), Ollie Pope (vice-captain), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Josh Tongue.

Why the name ‘The Ashes’?

The Ashes got its legendary name from a newspaper article published after England lost to Australia for the first time at home - at The Oval in August 1882. The Sporting Times carried a mock obituary of English cricket which concluded that: "The body will be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia".

The rest, as(hes) they say, is history!

Who has a better record in the Ashes?

There have been a total of 72 Ashes series played between England and Australia so far. Australia has won 34, England has won 32, while six series have been drawn. Australia are the current trophy holder, having hammered the Englishmen 4-0 in 2021-22. Sir Donald Bradman (5,028) has scored the most runs in the Ashes, while Shane Warne (195) has claimed the most wickets..

