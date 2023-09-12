How will the points table look if India vs Sri Lanka Super 4 match is washed out in the Asia Cup 2023?

Team India kickstarted their third consecutive day on the field against co-hosts Sri Lanka in their second Super Four clash at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

Despite predictions of thunderstorms at the start time, the contest began at the scheduled time. India elected to bat first after winning the toss. However, the heavens opened up, halting play at the 47-over mark.

Unlike the previous game between India and Pakistan, this ongoing clash does not have a reserve day to fall back on. Hence, should the game be washed out due to inclement weather conditions, the two teams will share a point each.

All of this begs the question of how the Super Four points table will look in case of a washout. It complicates India's path to the final, which would have been straightforward had they beaten Sri Lanka.

With points shared, India and Sri Lanka will each move to three points, with the Men in Blue topping the table thanks to an excellent net run rate of +4.560. Pakistan will remain in third place with two points following a win and a loss in the Super Four.

On the other hand, Bangladesh will be officially eliminated as they sit at the bottom of the points table with no points after losing both their matches in the Super Fours.

However, the final two match days of the Asia Cup will become interesting, with three teams - India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka having a chance to qualify for the final.

The net run rate could come into play if the two teams on odd points, India and Sri Lanka, finish in a tie after their three Super Four games. Also, the possibility of further washouts cannot be ruled out in the final two matches, considering the wet Colombo weather.

Team India reeling with the bat against Sri Lanka until the rain interruption

Rohit Sharma was undone by a beauty immediately after his half-century.

Following an incredible 228-run win over Pakistan a day before, Team India failed miserably in a trial by spin to find themselves wanting at 197/9 in 47 overs when rain halted play.

Winning the toss and batting first, it looked like business as usual when openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill strolled to 80/0 in 11 overs. However, the Premadasa wicket suddenly woke up with the introduction of tweakers Dunith Wellalage, Charith Asalanka, and Dhananjaya de Silva.

While Wellalage picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs, part-timer Asalanka bagged four wickets. The trio, with mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana, combined for figures of 9/115 in 37 overs to stifle the much-vaunted Indian batting lineup.

Skipper Rohit Sharma top-scored with a 48-ball 53 and became the second-fastest batter to 10,000 ODI runs during his stay.

India also received valuable contributions from KL Rahul (39) and Ishan Kishan (33) as they look to cross the 200-mark on a treacherous pitch.