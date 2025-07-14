"How is Zak Crawley's hand still intact?" - Former captain's massive praise on Jasprit Bumrah in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former captain Michael Vaughan hailed Jasprit Bumrah's scathing spell with the new ball on Day 4 of the third Test between India and England at Lord's. The right-arm pacer made the most of the variable bounce that he was able to generate from his end to make opening batters Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett uncomfortable.

Bumrah had tested Crawley in the solitary over of the second innings on Day 3. In the middle of the over, the opening batter was hit flush on his glove, prompting him to summon the physio, in extension, ensuring that the second over could not be bowled before Stumps.

The Indian spearhead delivered more of the same on the penultimate day of the Test as well, forcing the England openers to play at the ball, while the variable bounce did the rest of the damage. Crawley was struck on his hands multiple times, and he even had to drop his bat in pain after being struck on one of such occasions in the first session.

Vaughan opined that Bumrah was unlucky not to have a wicket with the new ball on Day 4.

"When you have got a Jasprit Bumrah, his spell on Day 4 morning was up there with the best. How is Zak Crawley's hand still intact? How didn't he lose his wicket, or Ollie Pope for that period, was beyond me. On that kind of wicket, once you have seen off Bumrah, to get bowled out from 145-4, whatever happens in the Test match, they should be analyzing that. I think we should have got atleast 250-270 on that kind of surface," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

Bumrah had to wait for his first scalp of the second innings after his impressive five-wicket haul in the first innings. The spearhead struck twice to wipe out the tail towards the end, dismissing Brydon Carse for 1 with a searing yorker, and also castling Chris Woakes as well. He finished with figures of 2-38 off 16 overs.

"We don't do boring draws, we always create a little drama" - Michael Vaughan on the chaotic Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test after Bumrah's first spell

The third Test was evenly poised after both sides posted the same first innings total after the first three days. However, the match picked up pace on Day 4, courtesy of the pitch starting to liven up, and some questionable shot selection by the English batters.

"I saw enough in the surface on Day 3, the ball started creating a little bit of action. We don't do boring draws, we always create a little drama, and the Bazballers generally like to entertain. Not saying that is the reason (behind the collapse), but I'm sure they would have wanted another 100 runs," Vaughan added.

England appeared to have lost the plot after being shot out for 192 in little over two sessions. However, the hosts fought back to reduce India to 58-4 at Stumps on Day 4. Team India need 135 runs with six wickets in hand to record their second consecutive win at Lord's.

