"Huge loss to cricketing world" - Rohit Sharma shares heartfelt thought for legendary Shane Warner

Team India captain Rohit Sharma remembered legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne, who passed away on Friday (March 4) at the age of 52.

Warne, who was key in helping Rajasthan Royals win the inaugural IPL title in 2008, was holidaying in Thailand when he was found unconscious. Warne was a larger-than-life figure, so his untimely demise has shocked everyone.

Rohit Sharma shared his heartfelt tribute to Warne, who is survived by his parents and three children. Speaking ahead of the second day's play of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Saturday, Sharma said:

"Absolutely devastated to hear the news of Shane Warne passing away. It's a huge huge loss in the cricketing world. We do all understand his contributions to cricket. He inspired a whole new generation of cricketers, and he did wonders with the ball. We all know about that."

He added:

"It's a huge huge loss. It was extremely sad to hear. I just want to give condolences to his family, his three children, his friends and the loved ones."

BCCI @BCCI



Captain "Absolutely devastated to hear the news of Shane Warne passing away. It's a huge huge loss in our cricketing world. Condolences to his family. His three children and the loved ones."Captain @ImRo45 pays tribute to Shane Warne. "Absolutely devastated to hear the news of Shane Warne passing away. It's a huge huge loss in our cricketing world. Condolences to his family. His three children and the loved ones." Captain @ImRo45 pays tribute to Shane Warne. https://t.co/LrRR7kJeU5

Earlier in the day (Friday), another Australian legend, Rodney Marsh, breathed his last, aged 74.

The wicketkeeper batter, who played 96 Tests and was later a long-time national selector, was in an induced coma. He passed away peacefully in an Adelaide hospital on Friday morning.

Shane Warne's international career in numbers

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau A special tribute for the one and only Shane Warne. A special tribute for the one and only Shane Warne. https://t.co/0b0LJ3ilgM

Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the best leg-spinners in the game. He mesmerised one and all with his magic with the ball for a decade and a half.

His Test debut was against India in Sydney in 1991-92 before he played his first ODI against New Zealand in 1993. Since then, he has been a part of many historic wins for Australia, including the 1999 World Cup.

The leg-spinner ended his legendary career with 708 Test wickets in 145 games, including 37 five-wicket hauls. Only Muttiah Muralitharan stands ahead of him in the all-time list with 800 scalps.

Warne also took 293 ODI wickets at an economy of 4.25 runs per over. He is 14th in the all-time list, which is also headed by Sri Lanka's Muralitharan (534).

Edited by Bhargav