"Hypocrisy at its finest"- Fans react as Ben Stokes drops Steve Smith due to premature celebration and then takes DRS review in 5th Ashes Test

England captain Ben Stokes made a costly mistake by offering a lifeline to Australian stalwart Steve Smith at the stroke of the lunch break on the final day of the fifth Ashes Test on Monday, July 31, at the Kennington Oval.

Australia were 237/3 at that juncture, with 147 runs needed to win when Moeen Ali arrived to bowl the final over before lunch. Ali bowled a fine off-spinner which turned and bounced big on Steve Smith.

Smith tried to defend on the front foot, but the extra bounce ensured the ball edged his glove and went towards leg gully fielder Ben Stokes. The English captain leaped and caught the ball for a moment but unfortunately lost control of it during the follow-through as the ball got out of his hands when it came in contact with his knees when he was trying to celebrate.

Stokes' initial reaction suggested that he was aware of his mistake. However, after a while, he interestingly opted for a DRS review. The third umpire Nithin Menon analyzed the replays carefully and adjudged it not out.

The interesting incident evoked mixed reactions from fans on Twitter. The majority were perplexed by Stokes' decision to take a DRS review after knowing that he dropped the catch. A few felt that he should have maintained his composure and completed the catch before celebrating the wicket, as the drop might cost England heavily.

Aly🇦🇺 @_thealy_

What an IDioT he is ....

Clown captain fr



#Ashes2023 #BenStokes #Stevesmith @benstokes38 knew that he dropped the catch then he Thought I should Review it too and lost the review too.What an IDioT he is ....Clown captain fr

Charlie @Shanks63331148



Stuart Broad found a moment to call this one also ""void"" and ""unjust""

@piersmorgan



Comment



#Ashes2023 #Ashes23

#ENGvsAUS #ENGvAUS #Woakes #EnglandCricket #Warner

#BenStokes #StuartBroad #SteveSmith #MarkWood



pic.twitter.com/zwMJ5kruQy Pommies found way to whine againStuart Broad found a moment to call this one also ""void"" and ""unjust""@piersmorganComment

Nishan Sapkota @NishanSapkota_7

A Steve Waugh-Herchelle Gibbs moment in Ashes 2023 finale.

#Ashes #BenStokes #CricketTwitter A very big decisive moment in the Ashes 2023. Ben Stokes puts down a sitter to celebrate a catch. A big reprieve for Steven Smith.A Steve Waugh-Herchelle Gibbs moment in Ashes 2023 finale.

Masilan Samuel @MasilanSamuel

Pls dont bring spirit of cricket into this again.

#Ashes23

#Benstokes He knew, he dropped it.Pls dont bring spirit of cricket into this again.

Ameer Hamza Asif @AmeerHamzaAsif



I wonder why Ben Stokes would go for it’s review though.



#ENGvAUS #TheAshes2023 #Ashes #BenStokes twitter.com/espncricinfo/s… Reminds me of the decision taken for the famous catch of M. Starc.I wonder why Ben Stokes would go for it’s review though.

beingtj @notusingitdaily



What goes Around, Comes Around.

Catch taken but not in control is a not-out 🤐



#benstokes #England #ashes Just In:What goes Around, Comes Around.Catch taken but not in control is a not-out 🤐

Vincent @cakeyyyyyyy @piersmorgan @TomiLahren @Outkick @foxnation should ben stokes be banned from england cricket ? broke the spirit of cricket you so mightily uphold

Anuj Nitin Prabhu @APTalksCricket



If it was the umpire's decision to review, why were there arguments with them while walking off to lunch?



I am pretty sure I heard the words "Spirit of Cricket" and "I wouldn't… pic.twitter.com/dMEFKHFGxA A query. Clearly Ben Stokes knew he had messed up with the catch. Why was the catch reviewed then?If it was the umpire's decision to review, why were there arguments with them while walking off to lunch?I am pretty sure I heard the words "Spirit of Cricket" and "I wouldn't… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

brad davidson @braddavo The look on Ben Stokes’ face said it all but he still reviewed it because the chance of getting a big wicket trumped the spirit of the game line he was quick to trot out after 2nd Test. I thought he didn’t want to win a Test match like that? Hypocrisy at its finest #ashes

Ronni Pepper @FingerOfTheGimp

Then call for a review anyway

Then publicly sook it up

Then argue with the umpires when they have to explain to you what everyone else already knows



Ben 'Spirit of cricket' Stokes.

England Captain

#TheAshes pic.twitter.com/oYZoJrN4C3 When you know you just dropped a simple catchThen call for a review anywayThen publicly sook it upThen argue with the umpires when they have to explain to you what everyone else already knowsBen 'Spirit of cricket' Stokes.England Captain

The match hangs in balance after Ben Stokes dropped Steve Smith as Australia still needs 146 runs

The play began after a slight rain delay on Day 5. Overnight batters David Warner and Usman Khawaja resumed for Australia with 135/0 on the scoreboard. England had a relatively new ball in their hands after they got the old one changed.

The fresh cherry moved around more than the previous ball as English pacers found a new lease of life and caused more trouble to Australian openers in the first hour of the final day. Chris Woakes bowled a fine spell and dismissed both Warner and Khawaja to give a great start to his side.

Express pacer Mark Wood then sent Marnus Labuschagne back to the pavilion to reduce Australia to 169/3. England looked to be in control with the ball moving around in the overcast conditions. Steven Smith (40*) and Travis Head (31*) played sensibly and took the visitors to 238/3 before the umpires called for the lunch break.