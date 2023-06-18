"I am not 100% certain" - Aakash Chopra on whether Rohit Sharma can be India's captain for the entire WTC cycle

Aakash Chopra is unsure whether Rohit Sharma can lead India in the entire World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle.

Rohit was appointed India's Test skipper when Virat Kohli gave up the captaincy after the 2021-22 away tour of South Africa. He led India to their second consecutive WTC final but couldn't end their wait for an elusive ICC trophy as they lost to Australia in the title decider at The Oval in London earlier this month.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked about his thoughts on Rohit's Test captaincy, to which he responded:

"Rohit is a good captain, there is no doubt about that. Rohit is a good Test batter, there is no doubt about that as well, but will the future remain like this only - I am not 100% certain because you have reached the final in the last two cycles but haven't won even once, and age is not on his side, this is the reality."

The former Indian opener pointed out that two years is a long duration:

"When you see the next two years, and another WTC cycle - 2025, Rohit Sharma could still be playing Test cricket if he really wants to play Test cricket. Six series is a lot of time."

However, Chopra praised Rohit's qualities as a skipper. He highlighted that the Mumbaikar understands the pulse of the game and never commits common mistakes.

"I don't think you will be allowed to take a lot of breaks" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma's future as skipper

Reports suggest Rohit Sharma could be rested for some part of India's tour of the West Indies.

Aakash Chopra wasn't convinced whether Rohit Sharma can consistently play all three formats, reasoning:

"We have seen people missing a lot of cricket in the last two years. The position at which Indian cricket is standing, I don't think you will be allowed to take a lot of breaks. In such a scenario, you want to play three formats but will you be able to do that?"

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons the selectors could start looking beyond Rohit as Test skipper by the end of the year:

"Can the selectors, by the end of 2023, when you come back from South Africa, start thinking about the next WTC final? One year will remain. There will be five Test matches against England. Then you have to go to Australia, so should they look for a change? This is going to be an interesting one."

Chopra also highlighted that there have been a few questions raised about some of Rohit's off-field decisions. He gave examples of the playing XI picked for the WTC final and the rank turners used for home Tests.

He acknowledged that such calls are collectively taken by the team management. However, he added that the credit or brickbats finally go to the captain and the head coach.

