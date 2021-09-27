"I absolutely hate the fact that it doesn’t happen anymore" - Usman Khawaja wants India-Pakistan bilateral series to resume

Usman Khawaja has revealed that he misses India v Pakistan the most in cricket. He believes the absence of a bilateral series between the two teams is the biggest loss to international cricket.

The last bilateral series between India and Pakistan took place in 2012-13 when the latter visited India for a three-ODI series. Since then, the two sides have only met in ICC tournaments.

Usman Khawaja, a Pakistan-born Australian cricketer, recollected how his parents used to be excited about watching the two rivals face off on the cricket field.

“The thing I miss most about international cricket and I know growing up watching my parents watch with, my dad watching cricket, it’s the India vs Pakistan matches. I absolutely hate the fact that it doesn’t happen anymore. I think it’s the biggest thing that cricket is missing and it’ll be such an amazing thing if we can get those two countries to play again,” Usman Khawaja said on his YouTube channel.

The southpaw revealed that he has discussed the matter both with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket Australia (CA).

"It’s something I’ve been pushing with the ICC. I’ve had chats with the people at the ICC about this. I’ve had chats with Cricket Australia about this. I think it’s the one thing that can bring the two countries together."

"If that doesn’t bring two countries together, I don’t know what does" - Usman Khawaja recounts Virat Kohli gifting his bat to Mohammad Amir

Virat Kohli gifted a bat to Mohammad Amir when India met Pakistan in 2016 World T20

Usman Khawaja recounted the episode when Indian skipper Virat Kohli gifted a bat to Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir. The incident took place on the eve of the India-Pakistan clash in the 2016 ICC World T20.

If such a gesture and camaraderie can’t bring the two nations closer, then what else can, wonders Khawaja.

“I remember the last time Pakistan played India, Virat Kohli gave Mohammad Amir his bat. That is mateship, that is camaraderie. Look at these two guys, that’s sportsmanship. You give another opposition your bat, you see how happy he was. If that doesn’t bring two teams, two countries together, I don’t know what does.”

India and Pakistan will once again go up against each other in the group stage encounter of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE.

