"I actually get some pleasure out of bowling when it hurts a bit"- James Anderson on how he is still going strong as a fast bowler

James Anderson is set to equal Alastair Cook's record of representing England in most Tests (161) if he starts in the upcoming Test against New Zealand at Lord's. Anderson, explaining how he has had such a long career as a fast bowler, said he has enjoyed bowling through various pains and injuries.

The 38-year-old also talked about how pulling his side through in challenging situations ticks him off rather than bowling on green seamer-friendly wickets.

"Touchwood, I've not had career-threatening injuries. To get to 38 and be in that position makes me feel really privileged. Of course, you get injuries and have to bowl when it hurts a bit, but I actually get some pleasure out of that. Putting the hard yards in, that's when it means the most. Bowling 10 overs on a green seamer doesn't really do it for me. I want to put a shift in for the team when it's tough," Anderson said in an interaction with Sky Sports.

England will lock horns with New Zealand on June 2 in the first of the two-match Test series. In 14 Tests against the Blackcaps, Anderson has picked up 60 wickets at an average of 26.8.

"My body doesn't feel old or tired"- James Anderson

James Anderson

James Anderson is already the highest wicket-taker for England in Tests with 614 scalps and is fourth on the overall list. The bowler attributed his long journey to his undying passion for Test cricket.

"I don't feel like I've played that many games. My body doesn't feel old or tired. I just absolutely love Test cricket. I've got a huge passion for it. Growing up, all I wanted to do is play Test cricket for England, and I'm honoured I've been able to do it for this long," James Anderson added.

The seamer was last seen in action on the tour of India earlier this year, where Anderson played three Tests and took eight wickets. The 38-year-old produced a masterclass in reverse swing bowling in the second innings of the first Test, helping England win their only Test of the series by 227 runs.

James Anderson, 38, made history by becoming the first fast bowler to 600 Test wickets on Tuesday 🎆



And he's now setting sights on further milestones 👇 https://t.co/Dkjk9atLPj — ICC (@ICC) August 26, 2020

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs.