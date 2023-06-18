"I am also acutely aware that I am not Meg Lanning" - Alyssa Healy on leading Australia in Women's Ashes

Australian wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy recently reacted to her leadership role in the upcoming Women's Ashes in the absence of regular skipper Meg Lanning.

The Women's Ashes is a multi-format series comprising a one-off Test, three One-Day Internationals, and three T20 Internationals. The series will be decided based on a points system, with a Test win worth four points and wins in ODIs and T20Is worth two points each.

Meg Lanning, who is the most successful captain in world cricket with five ICC titles, was ruled out of the Women's Ashes due to medical reasons.

Alyssa Healy, who led the Australian women's team in four T20Is in December last year, will captain the side during the Women's Ashes with all-rounder Tahlia McGrath as her deputy.

Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket about assuming the leadership role in Lanning's absence, Healy said:

"Look, she is not here and I am also acutely aware that I am not Meg. Slightly different personality and a different sort of leadership style to her."

"It's important that I put my own spin on this group without sort of stepping on too many toes because obviously still Meg's role and when she decides to come back."

Healy added:

"It's a delicate one but at the same time I am going to do the best to lead the side and hopefully put the girls in a position where they are confident enough to execute their skills and win games for Australia."

Healy also stressed upon how workload will affect her captaincy given that she keeps the wickets. She stated that she won't be opening the batting in the Test match. Healy said:

"It's very busy but a challenge that I am excited by an opportunity to lead the side in an Ashes series is the one that doesn't come around for too many people."

"Workload is a little bit of a juggle but it's nothing different to what we usually do. The bowlers are being fantastic so far, really leading to what they want to achieve. For me, it's just about managing that work. I am excited more than threatened by the opportunity."

"Great opportunity to get a result" - Alyssa Healy on five-day Test match

The lone Test between England women and Australia women will be a five-day affair, a departure from the previous four-day matches.

Australia have played four Test matches since 2018, with all of them resulting in a draw. Explaining how the change to a five-day Test will help them force a result, Healy said:

"I want to say 90 overs a day instead of 100 is a lot nicer. I would safely say that. A great opportunity to get a result. We've been wanting a result for a long period of time and four days with a little bit of rain hasn't really helped us out."

The Test will be played from June 22 to 26 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The T20I series will commence on July 1, followed by the ODI series, which starts on July 12.

