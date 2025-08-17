"I was also in the same boat" - Team India all-rounder's huge statement on Kuldeep Yadav and Abhimanyu Easwaran being benched in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur has spoken about how challenging it can be for players when they remain benched throughout a tour. The 33-year-old was last seen in action during the five-match away Test series in England, which ended in a 2-2 draw, with the visitors clinching a thrilling six-run victory in the final game at The Oval.
Among the players who didn’t get any game time during the series were uncapped Abhimanyu Easwaran and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav. In an interaction with RevSportz, Shardul was asked for his thoughts on these two players, and he said:
“On a few occasions, I was also in the same boat, being out and not getting enough games to show my potential. So yes, as a player, you go through a lot of emotions, and it's not easy to sit out. At some point, you'll feel bored and start questioning, ‘What am I doing here? I'm not getting a game.’ But at the end of the day, there are two things, like I said before. First, not everyone is privileged enough to be in the Indian side; everyone will agree on that. And the second thing is, unfortunately or fortunately, the competition is so high in India. There are so many players, and only 11 of them play at the end of the day. Correct.”
“So, sitting out, we need to understand that probably this is the best 11 that management is looking at, and you'll have to repeatedly tell your mind this was not my game, that's why I was not selected, and probably according to the pitch conditions or whatever atmospheric conditions, this is the best 11 that we could field for the day, and I'm just not part of it. But yes, I am fortunate enough to be touring England or Australia, or also when you're playing in India, to be in the side, to be sharing the same dressing rooms and meals that the other guys are having,” he added.
Meanwhile, Shardul endured a poor series, playing only two Tests, scoring 46 runs in three innings, and claiming just two wickets.
Shardul Thakur to lead West Zone in 2025 Duleep Trophy
Shardul Thakur is set to return to action in the 2025 Duleep Trophy, beginning on August 28, which kicks off the 2025-26 domestic season. The 33-year-old will lead the West Zone squad, featuring star players like Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Sarfaraz Khan.
West Zone squad for 2025 Duleep Trophy: Shardul Thakur (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aarya Desai, Harvik Desai (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jaymeet Patel, Manan Hingrajia, Saurabh Nawale (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Arzan Nagwaswalla.
