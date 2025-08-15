Following an enthralling five-match 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, which ended in a 2-2 draw, Team India’s focus now shifts to the Asia Cup 2025. The multi-nation event will begin on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Men in Blue have been drawn in Group A alongside UAE, Oman, and arch-rivals Pakistan, while Group B features Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong. As excitement builds, conversations around India’s squad composition have intensified.

According to a Times of India report on Thursday, August 14, a BCCI official stated that the squad will be announced on August 19 in Mumbai, with skipper Suryakumar Yadav expected to attend the selection meeting.

The report also revealed that Test skipper Shubman Gill is unlikely to be picked, with the management set to persist with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson at the top of the order. Yashasvi Jaiswal is expected to be overlooked as well, with selectors advising him to focus on red-ball cricket.

In another major development, reports suggest that Mumbai middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is also unlikely to make the cut for the Asia Cup squad.

Shreyas Iyer has been a consistent performer in white-ball cricket and was part of India’s 2025 Champions Trophy-winning squad. With reports suggesting that he may be snubbed, we take a look at three reasons why India must include him in their Asia Cup 2025 squad.

3 reasons why India must pick Shreyas Iyer in their squad for Asia Cup 2025

#1 Consistent match-winner in T20s over the last couple of years

Shreyas Iyer made his T20I debut for India in 2017, with his most recent appearance in the format coming in 2023. In that period, he has featured in 51 matches, scoring 1,104 runs at an average of 30.66 and a strike rate of 136.12, including eight half-centuries.

Although he has not played a T20I in over 18 months, Iyer has been in outstanding form in domestic competitions. In IPL 2024, while leading the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he amassed 351 runs in 14 innings at an average of 39.00 and a strike rate of 146.86, registering two fifties.

He continued to shine for Mumbai in the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 345 runs in eight innings at an average of 49.28 and a strike rate of 188.52, which included one century and one fifty.

Iyer then carried his red-hot form into IPL 2025, where he represented the Punjab Kings (PBKS). In 17 matches, the right-hander piled up 604 runs at an impressive average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 175.07, hitting six half-centuries.

At just 30 and arguably at the peak of his fitness and T20 game, Shreyas Iyer’s current form makes a compelling case for his return to India’s shortest-format setup for the 2025 Asia Cup.

#2 Potential asset for India’s future leadership group

Another factor working in Shreyas Iyer’s favour, apart from his outstanding batting form, is his leadership ability. While current skipper Suryakumar Yadav is expected to lead India at the 2026 T20 World Cup, he will turn 35 this September.

The next T20 World Cup after that will be held in 2028 in Australia and New Zealand, by which time Suryakumar will be at least 37. Given the recent shift in Indian cricket, with 25-year-old Shubman Gill being appointed the new Test captain, the management might be tempted to look beyond Suryakumar in the shortest format after 2026.

In that scenario, Shreyas Iyer could be an ideal candidate for the leadership role. He captained Mumbai to the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title, and in IPL 2020, he became the first skipper to take Delhi Capitals (DC) to a final.

He later guided Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL crown in 2024, before leading Punjab Kings (PBKS) to the summit clash in his debut season with the franchise in 2025.

Overall, Shreyas Iyer has captained in 87 IPL matches across three franchises, winning 50, losing 35, with two no results. Given his experience and proven success in the shortest format, he has the potential to be a key part of India’s future leadership group.

#3 Top order looks solid, but the middle order still raises questions

India’s top order in T20Is looks strong, with Abhishek Sharma making his mark as an opener and currently holding the No. 1 spot in the format’s batting rankings. While Sanju Samson struggled in the 2025 home series against England, he had smashed three T20I hundreds in 2024. Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, continues to be the backbone of the batting lineup.

However, the middle order remains unsettled. Suryakumar and Tilak Varma have alternated between No. 3 and No. 4, but the No. 5 spot is still a concern. Rinku Singh, one of the contenders, has been out of form, with scores of 11, 9, 8, 30, and 9 in his last five international innings, and only 206 runs in 11 innings during IPL 2025.

The batting roles of all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube have also shifted frequently, with India trying out Riyan Parag and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the middle order as well. In this situation, Shreyas Iyer’s consistency over the past few years makes him an ideal option at No. 5, offering stability and helping India settle on a balanced playing XI.

