"I always get a lot of information while talking to him" – Harmanpreet Kaur on her equation with Ramesh Powar

Harmanpreet Kaur opened up on her equation with head coach Ramesh Powar. The Test deputy and T20I skipper claimed her relationship with Powar is similar to how it was last time, claiming she always takes something back whenever the duo talk about the game.

Ramesh Powar returned as Team India head coach in May this year, replacing WV Raman. The former India spinner returns to the role he last held in 2018 when India reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup under his guidance.

Harmanpreet Kaur spoke to the media from England and discussed whether her relationship with Ramesh Powar had undergone any change over the last few years.

“It is similar to the last time he was with us. He is someone who is always involved in the game and wants other players to do that as well. He always creates a scenario whenever you are talking to him, you feel like you are in a match. He asks you to put yourself in a scenario and then discusses how to react during that. I always get a lot of information while talking to him. He has played a lot of cricket, including T20 cricket. We are repeating the things we did in 2018.”

The @BCCIWomen looking 👌 in the nets ahead of the Test against England. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/aHbZJjjNVg — ICC (@ICC) June 14, 2021

Harmanpreet Kaur is currently training with the rest of the squad in England as India Women get ready to play their first Test in seven years.

India Women and England Women will take part in the historic one-off Test at Bristol, with the much-awaited game beginning on June 16.

The series is part of a long England tour for India Women. Following the one-off Test, India Women will take on England Women in three ODIs and three T20Is running up to mid-July.

Harmanpreet Kaur not thinking about The Hundred

Meet the latest world-class talent announced for The Hundred! 🔥 — The Hundred (@thehundred) June 10, 2021

While India Women will play their last international game in England on July 14, five players from the side will stay back to feature in the inaugural edition of The Hundred.

Harmanpreet Kaur will turn out for Manchester Originals in The Hundred, with the team playing their first-ever match against Oval Invincibles on July 21 at the Kia Oval.

Answering a question by Sportskeeda, she claimed the three-month-long tour means she hasn’t thought about The Hundred much, instead choosing to take it day by day.

“Right now, we are just taking it day by day. Because it is a long tour, and if you keep thinking about how you are going to stay here for three months that can actually drain you. We are just going day by day, and first, we have a Test so we are only thinking about that. Once we move to ODIs we will think about that and later on about other games.”

Along with Harmanpreet Kaur, four other Indian women cricketers, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma, will be in action in The Hundred.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar