"I always knew he is somebody like Virat Kohli" - Varun Aaron's massive claim on star batter during ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India pacer Varun Aaron drew parallels between Team India's Test captain Shubman Gill and ace batter Virat Kohli following Day 1 of the ongoing second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against England. After the side were put into bat first, Gill slammed his seventh ton in the format, remaining unbeaten on 114 off 216 balls on the opening day.
Aaron opined that just like Kohli, Gill too thrives on responsibility. He pointed out how the 25-year-old has performed admirably with the bat since taking over the Test captaincy reins from Rohit Sharma.
Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Aaron said:
"I always knew he (Gill) is somebody like Virat Kohli, who would just up the ante the moment you give him responsibility, and this is what he is showing."
The cricketer-turned-commentator backed Gill to become a major force in Indian cricket.
"Gill has what it takes to be a very big player for India in the days to come. He is already the captain of the Indian Test team. He's showing what he can do with responsibility, or what responsibility can do for him. With that first knock which he played in the first game, again backing it up with another century, these are just statement knocks." he added.
Gill's unbeaten ton and opener Yashasi Jaiswal's 87-run knock helped India finish 310/5 at Stumps on Day 1. The Indian skipper will look to convert his score into a 'daddy hundred' and put the visitors in a commanding position.
Shubman Gill emulates Virat Kohli with back-to-back tons in ENG vs IND 2025 Test series
Shubman Gill kicked off the England tour with a splendid century in the opening encounter at Headingley, Leeds. He scored 147 runs from 227 deliveries in the first innings, albeit in a losing cause.
The right-handed batter continued his impressive form by crossing the 100-run mark in the subsequent Test as well. He became the fourth Indian skipper, and first since Virat Kohli, to hit hundreds in the first two Tests since taking over the captaincy reins.
Apart from Gill and Kohli, the other two players in the elite list are Sunil Gavaskar and Vijay Hazare.
