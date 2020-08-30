I was always waiting for this moment: Deepti Sharma on receiving the Arjuna Award

Indian women's team all-rounder Deepti Sharma has received the Arjuna Award for excellence in the field of cricket. Sharma stated that she was always waiting for this moment and was really glad that her hard work paid off.

It was a matter of pride for Sharma to be amongst the 27 athletes that received this award and she is already looking forward to bringing more laurels to the country.

"I have worked really hard from the beginning and my family has supported me a lot. Even my coach Sumit bhaiyya has worked hard with me and we have specific training at our academy in Agra. Luckily even during the pandemic, I have practiced continuously. So those efforts have borne fruit today. I was always waiting for this moment to get the Arjuna Award," Deepti Sharma said in a video on BCCI's official Instagram page.

The responsibilities of players increases after getting an award: Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma believes that the responsibilities of the players increases after getting an award because they are expected to deliver for the country. Deepti has achieved a lot in her young career so far and will be hopeful of becoming one of India's finest all-rounders.

On getting the award along with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma, Deepti said that she felt honoured to be in the list containing such giants of Indian cricket and this made her even more motivated to do well for India in future.

"After getting this award, the responsibility of every player increases and they get motivated to perform better for the country. Whoever represents the country, if our name also gets mentioned, it feels good . I have met the cricketers and it feels really good."

Deepti Sharma will be in action for the Trailblazers in the 2020 edition of the Women's T20 Challenge. The tournament will run in parallel with the men's IPL playoffs from November 1st to November 10th.