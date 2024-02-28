“I always wanted to prove that I can bat” - Tushar Deshpande dedicates 100 at No. 11 to his father

Tushar Deshpande, who struck a brilliant hundred for Mumbai against Baroda in the Ranji Trophy 2024 quarterfinal, while batting at No. 11, has dedicated his knock to his father. The fast bowler said that his father always believed that he could be a very good all-rounder.

Tanush Kotian and Deshpande created history on Tuesday, February 27 at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai, becoming the first No.10-11 pair to score hundreds in a Ranji Trophy match. The duo added 232 runs for the last wicket as Mumbai amassed 569 runs in their second innings against Baroda.

Speaking to news agency PTI, after Mumbai booked their Ranji Trophy semi-final spot based on first-innings lead, Deshpande reflected on his special batting performance and commented:

"Feeling very satisfied with the knock because I was batting at No 11 and I was able to do this. I always wanted to prove that I can bat, my father always believed that I can be a very good all-rounder and this innings is for him."

"I can hit big, I have played a lot of rubber-ball cricket and I used to hit big from the U-14 days," the 28-year-old added.

While Kotian returned unbeaten on 120 off 129 balls, Deshpande was dismissed for 123 off 129 deliveries. The pair fell just one run short of equalling the record for the highest 10th-wicket partnership in Ranji Trophy history. Ajay Sharma and Maninder Singh added 233 runs for Delhi against Mumbai in the 1991-92 season.

Deshpande, however, has no regrets about his dismissal, which ensured Sharma and Maninder’s record was safe. Reflecting on his wicket, he said:

"The only thing that I had in mind was to play as per the merit of the ball. The ball before (his dismissal) I hit for a six and (on) the ball that I got out, it did not go my way but no grudges that we could not complete the record… another day I might get an opportunity and I will try to do that.”

Deshpande is part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He starred with 21 wickets in 16 matches as CSK lifted the title in 2023.

Kotian-Deshpande is only the second No.10-11 pair to hit tons in first-class cricket

With their hundreds in the Ranji Trophy 2024 quarterfinal against Baroda on Tuesday, Kotian and Deshpande became only the second pair in the history of first-class cricket to score hundreds in the same match while batting at No.10 and No.11 respectively.

Chandu Sarwate and Shute Banerjee hit tons at No. 10 and No. 11 for India against Surrey at The Oval back in 1946.

The Kotian-Deshpande partnership is also the third instance of an Indian pair adding 200 or more runs for the last wicket. Sarwate and Banerjee are on top of the illustrious list, with their 249-run stand for India against Surrey, followed by Sharma and Maninder’s 233.

