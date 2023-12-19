CSK Squad 2024: Complete Chennai Super Kings Squad and Player list for IPL 2024

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) purchased six players at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19. New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell was their biggest purchase at ₹14 crore. The 32-year-old had a wonderful 2023 World Cup in which he scored 552 runs in nine innings with two hundreds.

CSK also spent ₹8.4 crore to buy Sameer Rizvi. The 20-year-old from Uttar Pradesh is a right-handed batter who has scored 295 runs in nine T20 innings at an average of 49.16 and a strike rate of 134.70.

New Zealand’s batting all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who also excelled in the World Cup with three tons, was purchased by Chennai for ₹1.8 crore. The Kiwi entered the auction with a base price of ₹50 lakh.

CSK also bought Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur for ₹4 crore. The 32-year-old was a crucial member of the Chennai team that won the 2021 IPL edition. He represented Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the last two seasons.

In the accelerated round, Chennai purchased experienced Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman for ₹2 crore. Avanish Rao Aravelly was the last player they purchased at the auction for ₹20 lakh.

Chennai Super Kings went into the IPL 2024 auction with a purse of ₹31.4 crore. They had a maximum of six slots available, three of them being overseas slots. They ended the auction with a purse of ₹1 crore left.

CSK retained players list ahead of IPL 2024 auction

This is how the CSK squad for IPL 2024 looked after they announced their retention list in November.

MS Dhoni, Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande.

Full CSK squad after IPL 2024 auction

Below is the updated Chennai Super Kings squad after the IPL 2024 auction.

Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shardul Thakur, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly, MS Dhoni, Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande.

(Players purchased at the IPL 2024 auction in bold.)

