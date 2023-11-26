Full list of CSK's released and retained players ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have released eight players from their squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction. Seasoned England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been among the players released.

The talismanic cricketer, who was purchased for ₹16.25 crore at the IPL 2023 auction, had pulled out of the upcoming edition, so his release is not a surprise. Stokes played only two games in IPL 2023 due to injury and fitness issues.

Batter Ambati Rayudu, who announced his IPL retirement last season, has also been released on expected lines.

Sisanda Magala, Kyle Jamieson, Dwaine Pretorius, Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati and Akash Singh are the other players who have been released by CSK ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

It has been confirmed that MS Dhoni will play IPL 2024 as CSK look to defend their title.

Players released by CSK ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Following the release of eight players, Chennai Super Kings have a purse of ₹32.1 crore remaining. They have six slots left to fill, three of them overseas.

Players retained by CSK ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Below is the list of players retained by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, which will be held in Dubai on December 19.

MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Ajinkya Rahane, Ajay Mandal, Shaik Rasheed

CSK’s performance in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions in the T20 league. They finished second in the IPL 2023 points table after the league stage with 17 points, winning eight and losing five matches. One game produced no result.

They beat Gujarat Titans by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to qualify for the final. In the summit clash, CSK again met GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In a match hampered by rain, Chennai Super Kings prevailed in a last-ball thriller.

Batting first, Gujarat posted 214/4 in their 20 overs. Set a revised DLS target of 171 in 15 overs, Chennai got home courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja (15* off 6), who slammed the last two balls of the match from Mohit Sharma for six and four respectively.