"I asked him, 'tu hi bata'" - Rohit Sharma's stunning revelation on Suryakumar Yadav's match-winning catch in 2024 T20 World Cup final

Team India ODI skipper Rohit Sharma admitted being unsure about Suryakumar Yadav's spectacular boundary catch in the final over of the 2024 T20 World Cup finale against South Africa at Barbados. He added that as the umpires were checking if the catch was legal, he checked with Surya if he was inside the boundary line.

A tense final saw the Proteas needing 16 off the last over with dangerman David Miller on strike. The southpaw smashed a wide full toss from Hardik Pandya to the long-off region, where Surya plucked the ball headed for a maximum and stepped inside the boundary rope to complete a sensational catch.

After checking for the legality of the catch, Miller was adjudged out as India went on to win the contest by seven runs.

Recalling the catch in a recent interview with Jio Hotstar, Rohit said (via ANI):

"Everyone's heart was in their mouth. I thought it was a six, I was standing opposite to Surya. It would have taken a lot of effort to take the catch. But the wind pulled the ball into the ground. Umpires were checking, and I asked him (Surya), 'Tu hi bata'."

The 2024 T20 World Cup triumph helped India break an ICC title drought of over 10 years.

"I felt the nerves, and could not feel my legs" - Rohit Sharma on the 2024 T20 World Cup final

The skipper played a massive part in India's 2024 T20 World Cup victory [Credit: Getty]

Rohit Sharma said he was extremely nervous ahead of India's 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa. The veteran opener finished as the second-leading run-scorer in the tournament with 257 runs at an average of almost 37 in eight outings. However, he missed out with the bat in the grand finale, falling for a five-ball nine.

"Before the match, I did not sleep the whole night, I felt the nerves, and could not feel my leg. I was just thinking about the World Cup. When I woke up, I was thinking about the result. I remember walking to the ground, just sipping on coffee, not talking to anyone," said Rohit (via the aforementioned source).

The 2024 triumph was Rohit's second T20 World Cup title after the win in the 2007 edition. It was also his first ICC title as Indian captain, following defeats in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) and ODI World Cup finals.

