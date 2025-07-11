“I asked him for some tips” - Nitish Kumar Reddy spills the beans after taking 2 wickets in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has revealed that he had sought tips from Australian captain and pacer Pat Cummins ahead of the ongoing England tour. The 22-year-old made a strong impression on Day 1 (Thursday, July 10) of the third Test at Lord’s, dismissing both English openers, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley.
Speaking at the press conference after the day’s play, Reddy was asked about his bowling preparations post BGT 2024-25 and whether he had any conversations with Cummins, his captain at SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) during the IPL. In response, the 22-year-old said:
“Yeah, after the Australia tour, I felt like I have to improve my bowling, and about the consistency that’s what I look to improve the most. Pat is my captain, and he's been brilliant in Australia. I asked him for some tips, and he’s been telling me how things would have been done in Australia. How can I go through in Australia? It was a great experience for me, sharing that with Pat Cummins.”
“I asked Cummins what the difference is between Australia and England, since this is my first tour. He said it’s not going to be a drastic change, but to pay attention to the weather conditions and just play your game. You will get to know obviously (I was going) to play a couple of India A games. He said to try to learn as much as you can,” he continued [as quoted by ICC].
The all-rounder delivered a disciplined spell, bowling 14 overs and finishing with figures of 2/46. At stumps on Day 1, England were 251/4 after 83 overs, with Joe Root unbeaten on 99 and Ben Stokes on 39.
“I'm really enjoying working with him” - Nitish Kumar Reddy reflects on working with Morne Morkel
Nitish Kumar Reddy also acknowledged the support of India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel, expressing that he has been enjoying working with the former Proteas pacer. He said:
“Coming into this tour, I’d say we’re also working with Morne Morkel, the bowling coach, and he's been great. He's been working with me for the past couple of weeks, and we're seeing good progress in my bowling. I'm really enjoying working with him.”
In his seventh Test, Nitish has picked up seven wickets at an average of 37.85 and a strike rate of 54.8.
