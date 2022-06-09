"I was having this back issue which was really irritating me" - Shreyas Iyer on his preparation for IND vs SA 2022 series

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has shed light on his back issue in the buildup to the home series against South Africa.

The 27-year-old led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 to the seventh spot with seven wins and seven losses.

Iyer, on the back of his impressive run of form for Team India in 2022, was selected in the squad for the five-match T20I series.

He ended with 401 runs during his first season for KKR at an average of 30.85. After failing to qualify for the playoffs, the franchise skipper left the bio-bubble break to recharge ahead of the international cricket schedule.

Stating that his preparations were on point ahead of joining Team India, Iyer said ahead of the first T20I in Delhi:

"Straight off from the IPL, I relaxed for a while. I was having this back issue which was really irritating me, but after a few days of rest, it became well and then I started hitting the nets. I got a really good two days of training and practice, four good sessions before coming into the stadium. Really in a good frame of mind."

In the absence of Virat Kohli, the No.3 spot in the batting order was handed over to Shreyas Iyer. The batter made the most of it and was adjudged player of the series for scoring three unbeaten half-centuries against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Explaining the importance of having runs under his belt heading into the series, Iyer said:

"It's really important that from a batsman's point of view, I feel if you have runs behind you and coming into this game, I feel it is a great opportunity for me to elevate and propel from what I have done in the past. It's really important that I stick to my basics and the dynamics which have worked well for me. Just to take it step by step and not think too much about the future."

Like in IPL 2022, Iyer is expected to bat at No.3 in the continued absence of Kohli. He will be on the lookout to cement his place in the middle-order for the 2022 T20 World Cup, after only managing to make it into the list of stand-by players last time around.

"The preparations have been on point" - Shreyas Iyer

Members of the Indian squad converged at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi a few days before the eve of the first T20I.

Coach Rahul Dravid led the proceedings in practice with Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik training with the team for the first time following their maiden call-up.

Stating that the team focused on catching under the lights as well as combating the heat in Delhi, Iyer said:

"We were expecting before coming to Delhi that it is going to be hot, and it is. It's essential that we keep ourselves hydrated and that's what the plan was when we arrived. Also, the practice session that we did, the fielding practice was especially in the evening, just to see to it that we catch under the dark sky. Overall, the preparations have been on point."

As of writing, Team India were placed at 35-0 after four overs. South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss earlier and chose to bowl first.

