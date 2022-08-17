"I believe the game would be losing something fundamental if the only format we watch is T20 franchise stuff" - Nasser Hussain believes cricket will go monotonous if it takes the forbidden route

Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels that cricket will lose its spark if it takes the franchise route in the future.

The emergence of multiple T20 franchise leagues and the money that comes with it threatens to render international cricket obsolete.

There is enough evidence to back the statement, most recently in the form of Trent Boult, who asked to be recused from New Zealand's central contract list.

South Africa also chose to forfeit their three-match ODI series against Australia. The Proteas opted to prioritize their new-found CSA T20 League rather than compete in the bilateral series, a decision that could arguably cost them direct qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Claiming that the presence of international cricket brings a lot to the table, Nasser Hussain wrote in his column for the Daily Mail:

"My response may just be typical of my generation. But I believe the game would be losing something fundamental if the only format we watch is T20 franchise stuff,"

Many fear that cricket is gradually taking the football route, with franchise tournaments being at the helm. In this scenario, international cricket will only be witnessed on sporadic occasions like the World Cup or the Champions Trophy.

"One area of concern is the extent to which white-ball cricket is now getting hold of players at the start of their careers" - Nasser Hussain

The new-age era of cricket has a lot to offer to youngsters in particular, with franchises keen to build for the future. Several players have benefitted from the cut-throat battle between teams who are vying for their services.

Drawing parallels between Kieron Pollard and Tristan Stubbs who are at different stages of their careers, Hussain wrote:

"One area of concern is the extent to which white-ball cricket is now getting hold of players at the start of their careers. It used to be the case that older players would ride off into the T20 sunset, and make a bit of cash before calling it a day,"

Opining that there is nothing wrong with being drawn towards a lucrative monetary prospect, Hussain added:

"Ten balls and four sixes are all you need to become box-office, and attract the IPL owners. If you’re starting your career now, there is a direct route — if you’re talented enough — to making a million. I don’t blame the players for choosing it,"

Will cricket follow the steps of sports like basketball, football and baseball to be more franchise oriented in the future? Let us know what you think.

