"I believe I have the range to hit the pacers" - Chetan Sakariya on his batting

Chetan Sakariya has been impressive in the IPL as well as in domestic cricket for his exploits with the ball. However, the left-arm pacer believes that he is more than capable of delivering with the bat as well.

Sakariya has generally batted in the tail both for Saurashtra and also in the IPL. He has claimed that he never quite got an opportunity to free his arms because as a tail-ender, his first job was to bring the more recognized batter on strike.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Chetan Sakariya explained how hard he has been working on his batting of late. He said:

"Ever since my first IPL season, I have worked hard on my batting. I even insisted the coaches to let me bat in the nets. But unfortunately, I never got to bat in such a situation. Whenever you bat with the main batter, your responsibility is to rotate the strike and stay at the crease. But deep down I believe I have the range to hit the pacers."

Chetan Sakariya on his arm speed

Chetan Sakariya was also a part of the Indian contingent that traveled to Perth for a preparatory camp ahead of the T20 World Cup. He was a net bowler and got to spend some crucial time in training alongside bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

The left-arm pacer shed light on how hard he has been working to increase his speed. He stated:

"I worked with Paras sir on improving my pace. He helped me change the loading and increase my arm speed. I will continue to work on that during the off-season and try to get my speed up."

Some important insights from the Indian team management would have definitely helped Sakariya improve his bowling. If he also gets better at batting, he could become a crucial asset to the Men in Blue in the near future.

