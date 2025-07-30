"I can't believe it" - Former cricketer's massive statement on KL Rahul ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

By James Kuanal
Modified Jul 30, 2025 12:06 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
KL Rahul has amassed over 500 runs in the ongoing Test series in England. [Getty Images]

Former England cricketer David Lloyd has showered his praise on Indian batter KL Rahul for scoring over 500 in the ongoing five-match Test series. The cricketer-turned-commentator lauded the opening batter for his calmness following his 90 runs off 230 deliveries in a match-saving cause in the fourth Test in Manchester.

Ad

Llyod believes that England’s Ollie Pope should learn from someone like Rahul. Notably, the vice-captain has managed 257 runs in seven innings at an average of 36.71, including a century and fifty.

It's worth mentioning that Rahul has amassed 511 in the first four Tests, averaging 63.88, comprising two tons and as many half-centuries.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

David Lloyd told TalkSport Cricket’s YouTube channel:

“10:36 – I can’t believe it (on KL getting 400+ (511 in 8 innings) in a Test series for the first time).”
“11:20 – (Ollie Pope should learn from KL Rahul) Don’t you think that Pope can if he’s watched all this as he has and see the calmness of the Indian batters. You know they play the shot and walk away. Come back in and play the shot and walk away. The word that you use there, Ollie Pope, is an elegant player, but it’s frenetic. You know it’s a Test match if it’s a long time, just calm down, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, all the greats calm down,” he added.
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

“If he ain’t doing it, nobody else is” – David Lloyd defends Indian pacer's performance in Manchester Test

David Lloyd further blamed the pitch while defending World No.1-ranked Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah after his below-par outing in the Manchester Test. The remarks came as the speedster returned with figures of 2/112 in 33 overs. The 78-year-old said in the same video:

Ad
“1:26 – Bumrah as we have infused about in here for many many times. One of the greatest there’s ever been. Nothing there (in the pitch). Absolutely nothing there from Bumrah. If he ain’t doing it, nobody else is.”

Notably, England managed just four wickets against India despite bowling 143 overs in their second innings. The match ended in a draw.

With the hosts leading the series 2-1, the fifth and final Test will be played at The Oval from July 31.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications