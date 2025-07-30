"I can't believe it" - Former cricketer's massive statement on KL Rahul ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former England cricketer David Lloyd has showered his praise on Indian batter KL Rahul for scoring over 500 in the ongoing five-match Test series. The cricketer-turned-commentator lauded the opening batter for his calmness following his 90 runs off 230 deliveries in a match-saving cause in the fourth Test in Manchester.Llyod believes that England’s Ollie Pope should learn from someone like Rahul. Notably, the vice-captain has managed 257 runs in seven innings at an average of 36.71, including a century and fifty.It's worth mentioning that Rahul has amassed 511 in the first four Tests, averaging 63.88, comprising two tons and as many half-centuries.David Lloyd told TalkSport Cricket’s YouTube channel:“10:36 – I can’t believe it (on KL getting 400+ (511 in 8 innings) in a Test series for the first time).”“11:20 – (Ollie Pope should learn from KL Rahul) Don’t you think that Pope can if he’s watched all this as he has and see the calmness of the Indian batters. You know they play the shot and walk away. Come back in and play the shot and walk away. The word that you use there, Ollie Pope, is an elegant player, but it’s frenetic. You know it’s a Test match if it’s a long time, just calm down, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, all the greats calm down,” he added.“If he ain’t doing it, nobody else is” – David Lloyd defends Indian pacer's performance in Manchester TestDavid Lloyd further blamed the pitch while defending World No.1-ranked Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah after his below-par outing in the Manchester Test. The remarks came as the speedster returned with figures of 2/112 in 33 overs. The 78-year-old said in the same video:“1:26 – Bumrah as we have infused about in here for many many times. One of the greatest there’s ever been. Nothing there (in the pitch). Absolutely nothing there from Bumrah. If he ain’t doing it, nobody else is.”Notably, England managed just four wickets against India despite bowling 143 overs in their second innings. The match ended in a draw.With the hosts leading the series 2-1, the fifth and final Test will be played at The Oval from July 31.