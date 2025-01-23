"I BELIEVE  in me" - Yuzvendra Chahal showcases dapper avatar on social media

Veteran Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal showcased his dapper avatar on social media on Thursday, January 23. The 34-year-old posted a couple of pictures of him posing in formal attire on Instagram.

Chahal looked sharp as he wrote a boe tie on a printed shirt. He paired them up with a blazer and suspenders. The star cricketer's look was a big hit among his fans and the post has garnered over 2 lakh likes, at the time of writing.

The Indian Premier Leauge's (IPL) leading wicket-taker captioned the post:

"I BELIEVE in me 💫."

Yuzvendra Chahal has been in the news due to the rumors of separation from his wife Dhanashree Verma. The two have unfollowed each other on Instagram and Chahal has deleted all of their couple pictures from his account.

Arshdeep Singh playfully apologized to Yuzvendra Chahal after becoming India's top wicket-taker in T20Is

Team India's left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh surpassed Yuzvendra Chahal to become the Men in Blue's highest wicket-taker in T20Is. He achieved the significant feat during the side's T20I series opener against England in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22.

Chahal was at the top of the list with 96 wickets from 79 innings. Arshdeep eclipsed the leg spinner, claiming 97 scalps in 61 innings. In a video shared by the BCCI on Instagram, the fast bowler was seen playfully apologizing to Chahal for breaking his record.

Arshdeep bowled a fantastic spell, registering figures of 4-0-17-2 as England were bundled out for just 132. India clinched a comfortable seven-wicket victory, chasing the target in just 12.5 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

It is worth mentioning that Chahal and Arshdeep are set to share the dressing room for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL). Chahal was signed by the Punjab-based franchise for a whopping ₹18 crore, making him the most expensive spinner in the league's history.

