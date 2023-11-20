"I believe he will be a future star for Australia" - Shane Warne's 2016 tweet on Travis Head goes viral after 2023 World Cup final

On the back of Travis Head's World Cup-winning exploits for Australia in the final against India, an old post by the late Shane Warne is doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter).

The post dates back to December 2016 when the leg-spinning legend lavished praise on the South Australian, who was days shy of turning 23, and earmarked him as an all-format star in the making.

Head scored a match-winning century in the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. This was after he pulled off a remarkable catch that sent the opposition skipper Rohit Sharma packing for 47.

Take a look at the late Warne's post from 2016 below:

Expand Tweet

Travis Head stars as Australia bag sixth men's ODI World Cup crown

Australia and India squared off in Ahmedabad in front of a sellout crowd at the 132,000-strong Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Pat Cummins' decision to bowl first at the toss raised eyebrows but the move worked a charm as he showed the way with a remarkable spell of bowling and astute tactical moves on the field.

India got off to a flyer again thanks to Rohit but once he was dismissed, the innings slowed down considerably. The runs dried up in the middle overs despite half-centuries by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul and India were eventually restricted to 240 in their 50 overs.

Expand Tweet

In response, Australia lost three wickets in the first seven overs but got off to a quick start of their own prior to that, thanks to Head and Mitchell Marsh. The former had his moments of fortune but went on to keep the Indian bowlers at bay, raising a fifth ODI hundred to shut the door on the hosts.

The left-handed opener perished in anticlimactic fashion for a 120-ball 137 before Glenn Maxwell scored the winning runs as Australia clinched their sixth men's World Cup crown. They also became the first team to win the title away from home since 2007, when Ricky Ponting's men did so in the Caribbean.

Is Travis Head the biggest all-format superstar in the making for Australia? Have your say in the comments section below!