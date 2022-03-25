"I didn't bowl the way I always do" - Umesh Yadav reflects on India's Test series defeat in South Africa

India's fast bowler Umesh Yadav opened up on the team's disappointing tour of South Africa earlier this year, taking blame for the defeat. The veteran right-arm seamer hopes to play in this year's T20 World Cup and next year's 50-over edition.

Yadav was part of the disappointing Test series defeat to South Africa, playing only in the third Test in Cape Town. However, the 34-year old picked up only two wickets in the game, including going wicketless in the second innings. In the process, the tourists quest to win their first Test series in South Africa ended.

Speaking to the Times of India, Yadav admitted that India took their foot off the pedal after winning the first Test. The Vidharbha-born seamer also conceded that he didn't perform as well as he would've liked to, saying:

"There were injury niggles and problems. Sometimes, you have to manage with that. We had won the first Test. After winning the first Test, we should have played the way we did in the opening Test match in the other two Tests as well."

He continued:

"A bowler needs support from the other end. If Bumrah is bowling well, he will expect good support from other bowlers from the other end. I didn't bowl the way I always do. I didn't bowl well against South Africa, and I accept it."

India won the first Test comprehensively by 113 runs, but their performance tapered off in the next two. The Proteas bounced back strongly, chasing scores of over 200 on challenging pitches to win the series.

"I am confident I will have a good time in this year's IPL" - Umesh Yadav

When asked if he reckons earning a berth in this year's T20 World Cup, Umesh Yadav sounded optimistic.

The 34-year old, part of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022, believes he could have a fruitful season this year, saying:

"Definitely. For that, I will have to give my best in the IPL. I am confident that I will have a good time in this year's IPL. I hope to have a good IPL season. I am trying to push hard. I am hopeful of making the cut for the T20 World Cup this year and next year's ODI World Cup as well."

Umesh Yadav last played in the IPL in 2020, playing two games for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Knight Riders bought him for Rs. 2 crore. Yadav has taken 119 wickets in 121 IPL games at an average of 29.9.

