" I can count 20 occasions where he could have gotten out" - South African great's big statement on Rishabh Pant after ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers recently commented on Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant's heroics in the recently concluded Test series opener against England at Headingley, Leeds. He notched up twin centuries in the games, albeit in a losing cause.

De Villiers opined that Pant's high-risk game can frustrate the viewers at times. The 41-year-old admitted that there were some instances in the Headingley Test where he felt like the Indian vice-captain wasn't batting as per the situation.

He pointed out that there were around 20 occasions where Pant almost lost his wicket under 30 in both innings. The legendary batter, however, emphasized that this is the approach that has reaped rewards for the southpaw.

De Villiers suggested that Pant has the ability to give it back to the opposition, which is a sign of a successful sportsman. Speaking in the latest YouTube video of his channel, 'AB de Villiers 360', he said (from 14:20):

"He plays with extreme risk. It's sometimes going to frustrate the living daylights out of you. I can count 20 occasions where he could have gotten out for under 30 in both innings. But he didn't, and that's the most important thing. He is a player that takes it to the opposition, and 99 out of 100 times, those are your successful sports people."

"I was on the couch, going, Rishabh, what are you doing? It's not the time and place for this. But look at the results. That's all that matters. It is a huge shame they couldn't cross the line because he deserved to be the Man of the Match," he added (from 15:49).

It is worth noting that Pant became the first Indian wicketkeeper to hit centuries in both innings of a Test. He registered scores of 134 and 118. However, his knocks were overshadowed by England opener Ben Duckett's valiant effort in the fourth innings.

Duckett scored 149 runs off 170 balls, helping his side chase down the daunting 371-run target with five wickets in hand. England scripted the 10th-highest fourth innings run chase in Test cricket history.

"I don't think it's time to panic yet" - AB de Villiers' suggestion to India after 5-wicket loss in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

In the same video, AB de Villiers stated that it was too early for Shubman Gill and Co. to press the panic button. He highlighted that this being a five-match series, the visitors have enough time to bounce back.

The cricketer-turned-commentator remarked (from 13:11):

"Lots of questions all of a sudden. I know there are a lot of media people around, writing the big headlines, 'we need change'. I don't think it's time to panic yet. It is a five-Test match series."

England claimed a 1-0 lead in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The two sides will now compete at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The second Test match will be played from July 2 to 6.

