"I can cut it off and play": Nathan Lyon reveals Australia spinner's stunning response to his thumb injury ahead of SL vs AUS 2025 Test series

Australia spin great Nathan Lyon has revealed that compatriot and fellow spinner Matthew Kuhnemann remains determined to play in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka despite his thumb injury. Kuhnemann sustained the injury while fielding for the Brisbane Heat against the Hobart Hurricanes during a Big Bash League (BBL) match on Thursday, January 16.

Lyon disclosed that the left-arm spinner is desperate to play in the upcoming series, claiming that he'd even cut his thumb off to play. The 28-year-old Kuhnemann is one of the slow-bowling options named in Australia's 16-man squad for the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka.

Speaking to Seven, the off-spinner also revealed that Kuhnmann has already had surgery on the thumb. Despite being doubtful for the Sri Lanka tour, Lyon hasn't ruled the left-arm spinner out of contention.

"I'm absolutely gutted for Matty. As soon as I saw it I was straight on the text message and he said he was already at the hospital ready to go in for surgery. I'm not ruling Matty out yet. His reply [to my message] was, 'It's only my thumb. I can cut it off and play'. You can tell he is desperate to play. Fingers crossed that he can somehow get a speedy recovery and still play a role in this Test series," Lyon said.

Kuhnemann's all three Tests came during the India tour in early 2023 as he took nine wickets at 31.11 alongside a fifer. Should the Queensland bowler get ruled out, Corey Rocchiccioli or Mitchell Swepson could get an opportunity.

"He's grown so much with his bowling" - Marnus Labuschagne on Matthew Kuhnemann before Nathan Lyon's verdict

Speaking to AAP after the match against the Hurricanes, Kuhnemann's BBL teammate Marnus Labuschagne said that the spinner's injury doesn't look great. Labuschagne said:

"I just heard about Matt Kuhnemann, so that’s pretty bad. Thumb ... it doesn’t look great. I really feel for him. It’s someone I’m close to, and he’s grown so much with his bowling and in Sri Lanka, he’s probably one of the first picked over there. I’m really gutted."

Although Australia have mathematically qualified for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, they will be keen to win the upcoming series in Sri Lanka.

