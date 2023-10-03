"I can see England beating India in a tight final" - James Anderson makes prediction ahead of 2023 World Cup

Veteran England seamer James Anderson has earmarked India to lose a tight final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to the defending champions in the upcoming 2023 World Cup. Anderson was also massively impressed by South Africa turning the tables on Australia in the five-match ODI series after being 0-2 down.

India will enter the 2023 World Cup as the firm favorites for the crown as they have the momentum of winning the Asia Cup and the bilateral ODI series against Australia. While England are also coming off a convincing series win against New Zealand, the conditions in India are vastly different to the one at home and will pose a challenge.

Speaking to the BBC Test Match Special, Anderson believes India, England, Australia and South Africa will be the semi-finalists of the tournament.

"The semi-finalists will be England, India, Australia and South Africa. I like how South Africa turned it around in their series against Australia. Their batting is strong and they have nice options with the ball. Pakistan will be close, as will New Zealand, but both will miss out. I can see England beating India in a tight final."

While the warm-up fixture between India and England was washed out, Jos Buttler and co. outclassed Bangladesh in their final practice game on Monday.

"India will win it again this year" - Steven Finn contradicts James Anderson's take

Team India.(Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, fellow countryman Steven Finn believes history supports India's victory in the upcoming World Cup as the hosts have won the last three editions. Finn also reckons England, New Zealand, India and Pakistan are the semi-finalists, given their balance.

"This World Cup is the most open there has been in a long time. The lack of 50-over cricket in the build-up will mean some teams will go in slightly muddled about how they approach this format. The four that will reach the semis are England, New Zealand, India and Pakistan. They have the most balanced squads.

"The last three World Cups have been won by hosts - India in 2011, Australia in 2015 and England four years ago. With that in mind, India will win it again this year. They have played significantly more one-dayers than anyone else and home support will be a big advantage."

The tournament kicks off on October 5, with England and New Zealand playing in Ahmedabad.