“I can’t see my favourite journalist” - Shubman Gill’s hilarious dig at reporter after 336-run win in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Team India skipper Shubman Gill took a cheeky dig at one of the journalists absent from the press conference after the side's stunning 336-run victory against England at Edgbaston. He was referring to the journalist who had pointed to India's dismal winless record at the venue before the start of the second Test.

The visitors broke their Edgbaston drought of not winning in their previous eight Test outings. Gill led from the front with the bat in both innings, scoring 269 and 161 and becoming the second-highest scorer in a single Test match, behind only Graham Gooch's 456 runs against India in 1990.

Addressing the media after India's emphatic victory, Gill started by asking (via India Today):

"I can't see my favourite journalist. Where is he? I wanted to see him."

He continued:

"I even said before the Test match that I don't really believe in history and stats. Over the last 56 years or so, we've played nine matches - different teams have come here. I believe we are the best team to have come here in England, and we have the capability to beat them, to win the series from here. If we keep making the right decisions and keep fighting, I think it would be one of the series to remember."

India lost a heartbreaker in the opening Test of the five-match affair, with the hosts chasing down 371 in the fourth innings on the final day. However, they dominated from the outset in the Edgbaston encounter to record their biggest away Test win (by runs).

"You need to lead by example" - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill said he wanted to lead by example with the bat to command respect from his teammates. The 25-year-old, in only his second Test as captain, broke several records with his double century and century in the two innings of the Edgbaston affair.

"When you're the captain, I think you need to lead by example. So that whenever there's another player in that situation, you can command to that player that this is what the team requires right now - you have to put the team ahead rather than trying something," said Gill (via the aforementioned source).

He added:

"If you put the team first, you always walk on the right path. That's what I wanted to do: If a good ball gets me out, it's okay, but as long as I am there, I want to stay as long as possible."

With the series level at 1-1, the action shifts to Lord's for the third Test, starting on Thursday, July 10.

