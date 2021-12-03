"I can tell you how to get rid of Rohit Sharma right now" - Ramiz Raja reveals details of chat with Babar Azam ahead of T20 WC 2021

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja has revealed the details of his chat with captain Babar Azam ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Raja and Babar specifically discussed their plans for India and their opener Rohit Sharma.

India and Pakistan opened their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaigns with a face-off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Rohit Sharma in the first over to get Pakistan off to a dream start. During his appearance on the BBC podcast, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja revealed how he had planned Sharma's dismissal with Babar Azam.

"Babar Azam was here with the Chief Selector before leaving for the World Cup and I asked him what are your plans against India," Ramiz Raja recalled.

"I can tell you how to get rid of Rohit Sharma right now and Babar was intrigued," the PCB Chairman added. "I said get Shaheen Afridi bowling at 100mph, get a man at short-leg and a 45. Just bowl that inswinging yorker at 100mph and do not give him a single and keep him on strike. You will get him out."

Rohit Sharma lost his wicket on the first ball he faced. Soon after, Rohit's opening partner KL Rahul lost his stumps to Shaheen Shah Afridi. India managed to cross the 150-run mark thanks to Virat Kohli's fifty. However, Pakistan won by 10 wickets.

India will also be using Cricviz and then they will have a ploy set up against you: Details of Ramiz Raja's chat with Babar Azam

Shaheen Shah Afridi was the Man of the Match against India in ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Ramiz Raja also revealed that Babar Azam wished to use Cricviz, a popular cricket analytical tool, to prepare his strategies for the match against India. However, the PCB Chairman asked him to plan in a different manner.

"I have plans and we employ Cricviz and they do the matchups," Babar Azam told Ramiz Raja ahead of the T20 World Cup when asked about his plans.

"I understand but India will also be using Cricviz and then they will have a ploy set up against you," Ramiz Raja replied. "So, that becomes nothing for us."

Pakistan topped Group 2 after winning all of their remaining matches before bowing out in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2021. Meanwhile, India finished third in Group 2 and did not qualify for the semifinals.

