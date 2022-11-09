"I certainly don’t fear anyone"- Jos Buttler confident about facing Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal

England skipper Jos Buttler has stated that he is confident of doing well against Team India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup. The two teams will meet at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.

Buttler has already been dismissed five times by Bhuvneshwar in T20Is. Consequently, the latter will definitely have his tail up when he bowls to the England skipper again.

However, Jos Buttler believes that he is focused on his own process rather than worrying about who he goes up against. Speaking to reporters ahead of the semi-final clash between India and England, here's what the explosive wicketkeeper-batter had to say:

"I’m always confident in my own game. I think there are always certain bowlers that you potentially find harder than others and or at certain times in your career. You have good times against them or bad times against them.

"But I certainly don’t fear anyone. I always prepare well and I look to play the ball in front of me and not the bowler."

Prashanth S @ps_it_is Buttler vs Bhuvi numbers most exciting stat for India heading into the game.



Averages 6 vs Bhuvi with 5 dismissals of 32 balls striking at 93 in T20Is.



Never dismissed him in T20s but SR still below 100 at 97.3



India will hope they can find good movement with the new ball. Buttler vs Bhuvi numbers most exciting stat for India heading into the game.Averages 6 vs Bhuvi with 5 dismissals of 32 balls striking at 93 in T20Is.Never dismissed him in T20s but SR still below 100 at 97.3India will hope they can find good movement with the new ball.

Jos Buttler excited about the atmosphere for semifinal against India

Jos Buttler believes the Adelaide Oval is one of the best stadiums in the world and understands that Team India will have huge support during the semifinals. He added that it will be a great experience to play in front of a huge crowd in such a big game in the T20 World Cup.

On this, Buttler stated:

"We are all really excited about the match. You know in my opinion in one of the best stadiums in the world against a brilliant Indian team which will be well supported tomorrow. So, it’s going to be a great occasion and you know these are the times that you want to be involved as a player."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Team India's journey in Super 12s in this T20 World Cup and now team India is ready for big semifinal. Team India's journey in Super 12s in this T20 World Cup and now team India is ready for big semifinal. https://t.co/trUTnxAWMP

Buttler has had a rather quiet T20 World Cup with the bat, though he came up with a match-winning 73 in their crucial Super 12s clash against New Zealand. He will need to step up if England are to make it to the final against a strong Indian team.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be Team India's pick for the Semi-Finals against England? Dinesh Karthik Rishabh Pant 5755 votes