"I wouldn't change it for anything" - Stuart Broad does not regret not walking off for controversial decision back in Ashes 2013

Ten years ago, England's veteran pacer Stuart Broad was involved in what would go down as one of the most controversial moments in Ashes history. During the first Test of the 2013 Ashes at Trent Bridge, Broad decided not to walk after the Australian fielders appealed for the catch.

The southpaw tried to cut Ashton Agar behind point but could only get an edge that ricocheted off Brad Haddin's gloves into the hands of Michael Clarke in the slip cordon. While the Aussies started to celebrate, umpire Aleem Dar thought it was not out, and Broad didn't walk off either.

The Australian players were in disbelief, and since then, Stuart Broad has been slammed for not walking when he knew he was dismissed. However, Broad has no regrets and explained his side of why he decided not to walk.

Here's what he was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo:

"I wouldn't change it for anything.I was thinking, 'we need more runs here, we're 230 ahead. If I get out, we lose the game. So I'm never just going to walk off and accept a loss. I looked up at Aleem and he said not out."

Broad added:

"Everyone's been convinced that I nicked it straight to first slip, which is remarkable really. Because even Brad Haddin said afterwards, 'did you nick that?', because it cannoned into his gloves and went to first slip."

"Walking is just not a thing in the modern game": Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad further explained why he was well within his rights to not walk if the umpire hadn't adjudged him out. He felt he needed to stay there and contribute as many runs as possible for England.

On this, Broad stated:

"I think I've only ever played with one true walker. That was Graeme Swann, because he just hit the ball to cover anyway. It's [walking] just not a thing in the modern game. I don't know anyone that does it. And ultimately, if I had have just wandered off having been given not out, I think I'd have been criticised the other way, because we've lost the game."

The controversial decision involving Stuart Broad proved to be very costly for Australia, as his partnership with Ian Bell gave England enough runs on the board to manage to beat the Aussies by just 14 runs in that Test match.

