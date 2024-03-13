"I had a chocolate brownie with an ice cream"- Ellyse Perry on how she celebrated her stellar performance against MI in WPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Ellyse Perry produced an incredible individual effort to take her team to the WPL 2024 playoffs single-handedly. She picked up six wickets, conceding just 15 runs against the Mumbai Indians (MI), and scored an unbeaten 40 to help RCB win the game comfortably.

However, she claimed that there weren't any expansive celebrations in the team hotel from her end. Perry believes it is important to remain level-headed even when things fall in place as good days and bad days are just part and parcel of the sport.

In a media interaction arranged by RCB, here's what Ellyse Perry had to say about her post-game routine after beating MI:

"Last night I had a chocolate brownie with an ice cream with the girls (laughs). Then I went to my room, read a few chapters of my book and fell asleep. Its easy to get really carried away when things go well. But I feel a lot of time you don't have that much control on things panning out well or not."

Perry claimed that she understood that bigger games awaited RCB in the WPL 2024 playoffs and wanted to continue focusing on the process.

Ellyse Perry on batting alongside Richa Ghosh

Ellyse Perry had a crucial partnership of 76 runs for the fourth wicket with RCB wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh. The duo stabilized the chase and ensured their team got over the line against MI without further hiccups.

Perry has been highly impressed with how Ghosh has performed in WPL 2024, both with the gloves and as an explosive batter. She stated:

"How good is she? (laughs) I just love playing with Richa. She always has got a smile on her face, contributes so much to the team. She is always laughing and so supportive of her teammates. She has been phenomenal behind the stumps. She has affected so many moments with catches and stumping and run-outs and with the bat has brought a whole new level to her game. The areas that she accesses with her power makes her so hard to bowl to."

She further added:

"Last night too she shifted the momentum in a tricky chase. Scary that she is so young because she has a bright future ahead of her. It's going to be tough coming up against her when she will be playing for India."

Richa Ghosh and Ellyse Perry will naturally hold the key for the RCB going into the WPL 2024 playoffs. They are likely to face the Mumbai Indians again as the Delhi Capitals will need to lose badly in their final league game to miss out on the top spot.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App