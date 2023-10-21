"I have no clue which team is going to win" - Aakash Chopra on ENG vs SA World Cup 2023 clash

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that it's virtually impossible to pick a likely winner in the World Cup 2023 clash between England and South Africa.

The two sides will lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the afternoon game on Saturday, October 21. While the Proteas are currently placed third in the points table with two victories to their credit, the defending champions have won just one game and are sixth in the standings.

Previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra refrained from picking a favorite but urged South Africa to hand England their third defeat of the tournament. He said (7:55):

"The evening game is a mighty contest because it is South Africa vs England at the Wankhede. It will be the first match of this tournament on this ground and both are good teams. Both are coming after losing their respective previous matches - England lost to Afghanistan and South Africa lost to the Netherlands."

The former India opener added (9:10):

"It will be interesting but it's almost impossible to choose a winner in this match. I have no clue which team is going to win although my heart wants South Africa to do it and pounce on England once again."

However, Chopra acknowledged that England have a formidable batting lineup, with Ben Stokes also available for this game. He added that the match's result won't matter to India as they have won all four of their games thus far.

"Mujeeb made you lie down against Afghanistan" - Aakash Chopra on England's bad situation heading into South Africa clash

Mujeeb Ur Rahman and the other Afghanistan spinners ran through England's batting. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that England are in a spot of bother heading into Saturday's game. He elaborated (8:10):

"England's situation is bad in any case because they lost the first match to New Zealand as well. So England have won just one match overall. You defeated Bangladesh in Dharamsala but apart from that, you lost one-sided to New Zealand and Mujeeb made you lie down against Afghanistan."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Temba Bavuma and company also succumbed to pressure against the Netherlands in their last game. He stated:

"So the truth is that England have to get back on track and South Africa started with a bang but their wagon derailed slightly in the last match. The 'choke' word starts coming again but we won't talk about it as of now."

Chopra feels the side winning the toss should field first. He highlighted that the Wankhede Stadium is a chase-friendly ground and that dew could be a factor in the second innings.

