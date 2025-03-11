"I don't come quietly" - Shreyas Iyer's hilarious response to Rohit Sharma calling him 'Silent Hero' in 2025 Champions Trophy win

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer was at his jovial best after helping India win the 2025 Champions Trophy. When asked about skipper Rohit Sharma claiming him to be India's silent hero, Iyer responded in literal terms, drawing much laughter.

Following India's triumph, Rohit had massive praise for Iyer in the post-match press conference, saying (via India Today):

"Not to forget the silent hero Shreyas Iyer throughout the tournament was brilliant. He was very, very important in that middle phase for us. Stitched the partnerships with all the batters who are batting with him that semi-final against Australia, with him and with Virat at that point was very, very important."

The 30-year-old was India's most consistent batter throughout the tournament, finishing with 243 runs at an average of 48.60 in five games. Iyer scored 40+ in four of his five innings, resulting in him finishing as the second leading run-scorer in the competition.

Responding to Rohit's post-match praise of him being India's silent hero, Shreyas Iyer said in an interview with TOI:

"I don't come quietly (laughs). I come with my full heart and there is something else going on in my mind. I have a lot of confidence in myself to do the job. Koi bhi situation mai bhejo, karke aauga. This mindset works for me and this confidence comes after facing rejections and failures. They are the best teachers. You also get to know during tough times, only you can lift yourself. No one else."

He added:

"When I talk about recognition, it's about getting that respect. It was about the respect for whatever efforts I put on the field. I think sometimes it gets unnoticed but extremely satisfied with the efforts I put in because they weren't easy wickets to bat on."

India endured a torrid time in search of a permanent No.4 in ODIs until Iyer made the spot his own. The right-handed batter boasts an outstanding record in ODIs, averaging 48.22 at a strike rate of 100 in 70 matches.

"Your individual score and all is secondary" - Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer won his first-ever ICC title with the 2025 Champions Trophy triumph [Credit: Getty]

Shreyas Iyer maintained that the team winning the 2025 Champions Trophy title was the only thing on his mind over his individual scores. Despite the middle overs being the hardest to bat on in Dubai, where India played all their games, Iyer maneuvered the opposition bowlers to perfection, even in tense situations.

"Nothing is sweeter than winning the trophy. Your individual score and all is secondary and important is that the team wins. People are happy in India. So many people support us from the ground and everywhere and winning the game for them feels very good," said Iyer.

He concluded:

"It wasn't easy to take singles especially when the bowlers were bowling so tight. I just had the belief in myself that once I get two sixes here or there, I can change the momentum towards our side. Luckily I got them at crucial times."

The right-hander scored 45 and 48 at crucial junctures in India's semifinal and final wins over Australia and New Zealand.

