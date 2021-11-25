"I am confident that Shreyas Iyer is ready for Test cricket" - Saba Karim 

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim feels it is going to be a big day for Shreyas Iyer as he finally makes his much-awaited Test debut. He is hopeful of the batter making the most of his chances in red-ball cricket.

Speaking on the YouTube channel Khelneeti, the cricketer-turned-commentator noted that head coach Rahul Dravid has seen Shreyas Iyer grow over the years. This is why he believes that the newly-appointed coach will handle the right-hander well by giving him enough chances.

Karim reckoned that having someone like Iyer in the middle-order could be beneficial for the side, considering his batting style. He noted that having a counter-attacking approach can make a lot of difference, and the Mumbai-born cricketer could be the ideal candidate for that role.

Here's what he said:

"It is a big day for Shreyas Iyer. I am confident that he is ready for Test cricket. He will try to perform well. But I hope he gets more chances. Rahul Dravid would have seen him grow right from the Delhi team in the IPL to India A,"

BCCI @BCCI



#INDvNZ @Paytm 🎥 A moment to cherish for @ShreyasIyer15 as he receives his #TeamIndia Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar - one of the best to have ever graced the game. 👏 👏 🎥 A moment to cherish for @ShreyasIyer15 as he receives his #TeamIndia Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar - one of the best to have ever graced the game. 👏 👏#INDvNZ @Paytm https://t.co/kPwVKNOkfu

Notably, Shreyas Iyer was part of the Delhi-based franchise in the Indian Premier League when Rahul Dravid was the team's head coach. The two have also worked in tandem during a number of India A matches.

While the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav received call-ups for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, Test specialist Hanuma Vihari's omission raised several eyebrows.

"It is sad that Hanuma Vihari was overlooked" - Nikhil Chopra

In the same video, ex-India cricketer Nikhil Chopra revealed that he could not comprehend why Hanuma Vihari was excluded for the series against the Kiwis. He mentioned that he would pick the batter ahead of some new faces as he has been with the team for a considerable amount of time now.

Chopra pointed out that the 28-year-old has performed whenever he has been given an opportunity. Hence, his inclusion in the squad for the New Zealand Tests would be entirely justified. He said:

"It is sad that Hanuma Vihari was overlooked. I am shocked because I thought he would have got the chance first, as he has been with the team for a while now. But I feel that as India are going to travel to South Africa, he has been sent there so that he can get used to the conditions,"

Vihari is part of the India A side who are currently facing South Africa in the first unofficial Test match of their three-match series at Mangaung Oval.

