I consider Hardik Pandya the most impactful match winner for India in ICC events; surpassing Virat Kohli & Suryakumar Yadav: Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif backs star all-rounder Hardik Pandya to come good in the T20 World Cup 2024 for the Men in Blue because of the latter's track record in ICC events.

Hardik isn't having the best of IPL seasons with the Mumbai Indians (MI) as he has scored just 197 runs and picked up six wickets at an expensive economy of 11 so far. However, Kaif recalled two big moments of the recent past against Pakistan where Hardik stood up under immense pressure.

Speaking on Star Sports Press Room, Mohammad Kaif explained why he felt Hardik Pandya was the most impactful match-winner for India on the big stage.

“I consider Hardik Pandya to be the most impactful match winner in ICC events, surpassing even Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. Recall the India vs Pakistan matches. In Melbourne, Virat Kohli scored 82 runs, but it was Hardik Pandya who forged a crucial 40-run partnership and took three wickets. In the Asia Cup, during the match against Pakistan, Hardik Pandya showcased his finishing prowess by delivering in the final over against Nawaz, rescuing the team after Dinesh Karthik and Jadeja were dismissed," said Kaif

Kaif has backed Hardik to come good despite the scrutiny he has been facing as the captain of Mumbai Indians. The all-rounder will be the deputy to Rohit Sharma in the Caribbean and the USA.

Mohammad Kaif on India's chances in T20 World Cup 2024

There has been a lot of debate around players like Rinku Singh who have missed out on India's 15-man T20 World Cup squad. While Mohammad Kaif has no complaints about the make-up of the squad, he is concerned about the mindset that the Men in Blue will have when they play the knockout games.

On this, Mohammad Kaif stated:

"Yes, 100%. It's a very balanced side. However, it's crucial to understand that this isn't the IPL. In the IPL, you have 14 league matches, if you lose games, you can always come back and win the trophy. But, the World Cup format is different; weaker teams face off in the initial stages. Suddenly, you enter into the semi-finals against formidable opponents like Pakistan or England. To win the trophy, you must triumph in two significant matches."

India were smashed by England by ten wickets in the semifinals of the previous edition of the T20 World Cup.

After missing out on winning the World Cup last year, Rohit Sharma and co. will be even more determined to end their 11-year drought for ICC trophies.

